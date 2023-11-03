Submit Release
Open Enrollment for Affordable Care Act’s Health Insurance Marketplace Now Available in Central Florida

Non-Profit Organization Provides Unbiased Assistance through Certified Navigators

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With approximately 11% of Floridians currently without health insurance, the Covering Central Florida Marketplace Navigator Project, a non-profit organization located in Orlando, is working to decrease this number. The organization employs certified, licensed, and experienced Navigators to help consumers understand and navigate the complexities of the Health Insurance Marketplace.

Open Enrollment, the annual period during which individuals and families can enroll in a health insurance plan, alter their existing plan, or cancel their current plan, is currently underway. This period is crucial for reviewing health coverage needs and making necessary adjustments to ensure adequate protection for the upcoming year.

Navigators at Covering Central Florida use their experience, along with annual training from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), to assist individuals and families in finding suitable insurance options. They provide clarity on various insurance aspects, including Advanced Premium Tax Credits, Cost Sharing Reductions, and different types of insurance plans.

The organization aims to dispel common misconceptions among uninsured or underinsured individuals regarding eligibility and affordability of insurance, offering guidance through the enrollment process. Assistance is available through both virtual and in-person appointments. The deadline to enroll for coverage starting January 1, 2023, is December 15, 2023.

For more information or to seek assistance, individuals can visit www.Coveringcfl.net or call 1-877-564-5031. All services provided by Covering Central Florida's Navigators, who are certified by the CMS, licensed by the State of Florida, and have passed a Federal Background Check, are available at no cost.

