Elevating Corporate Governance: NIYEAHMA expands its services to include Corporate Policies and Procedures Documentation

Elevating Corporate Governance: NIYEAHMA's corporate policies and procedures documentation services promote a process-centric organization.”AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NIYEAHMA Consultants LLP is excited to announce their new addition to the wide range of services - Corporate Policies and Procedures Documentation Services – aimed to assist the corporates in structuring the internal policies and procedures to run the operations smoothly.
The corporate policies and procedure documentation will help the business win the trust of key stakeholders, ensure legal compliance, identify and mitigate risks, define business values, boost employee morale and provide overall direction to the senior management to confidently manage the business reputation and assets.
Dipali Vora, NIYEAHMA’s Senior Consultant - Compliance, said, “It’s one of the major steps we have taken to curb the negative impact businesses face due to unguided procedures and work culture. The corporate policies and procedures documentation services will help to take the business in the right direction. These policies and procedures act as the guiding light and help them make suitable decisions in various circumstances.”
Further, NIYEAHMA’s Partner, Jyoti Maheshwari, added, “With our experience of working with different industries and guiding businesses across various business aspects, we ensure that corporates get the most out of our service, fostering their commitment to make a valuable difference to their stakeholders. We believe in understanding and aligning the documentation to the organization’s goals, vision, and culture.”
About Corporate Policies and Procedures Documentation Services
Corporate Policies and Procedures Documentation Services focuses on improving efficiency and productivity by establishing uniform standards throughout the work environment – driving the management and the employees to achieve sustainable growth. It will support in making the right decision, enhancing the business reputation, boosting employee engagement, and building trust within the organization.
Here’s the complete list of corporate policies and procedures NIYEAHMA can help you with:
• Business Ethics Policy
• Code of Conduct Statement
• Anti-Money Laundering Policy
• Anti-Bribery and Anti-Corruption Policy
• Responsible Sourcing Policy (Supply Chain Policy)
• Data Protection and Privacy Policy
• Grievance Handling Policy
• Corporate Governance Policy
• Compliance Policy
• Risk Management Policy
• Sanctions Compliance Policy
• Fraud Management Policy
• Modern Slavery/Forced Labour Policy
About NIYEAHMA:
NIYEAHMA is a compliance service firm with clients across different sectors. It provides compliance services around Anti-Money Laundering, CBCR, UBO, VAT, corporate tax, and ESR.
