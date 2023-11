The City of Lawrence and Teamster’s Local 696 Group 6, which represents City staff working in the Municipal Services and Operations and Parks and Recreation departments – including central maintenance, engineering, technician, building maintenance, and parks field employees — have reached the end of their contract negotiation period without an agreed upon resolution. The parties are at an impasse over three issues, two related to additional compensation and one related to the contract grievance resolution process.

The parties presented their final proposals to a fact finder on Friday, Sept. 15, and subsequently met to resume negotiations but did not reach a resolution. Since both parties remain at impasse, the next step is a public hearing before the City Commission. At the commission meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 7, commissioners will set a date for a public hearing. Ahead of the public meeting, both the City and Teamster’s Local 696 Group 6 will submit their last proposals in writing to the City Commission. The City Commission will make the final decision to resolve the impasse. Additional details on the procedures for impasse are outlined in City Resolution 7312.

“Throughout the negotiating process, the City has been working closely with our employee group representatives and we are proud of the progress we have made with the Teamsters. We remain committed to developing an agreement that is both fair for everyone at Team Lawrence, while recognizing the specific needs of this work group,” said Megan Dodge, Director of Human Resources. “Our success as an organization is dependent upon a diverse, engaged, collaborative, and innovative organizational culture where every employee feels trusted and supported.”

Throughout months of discussion, the City has maintained four core objectives in their review:

Internal equity: Equity among all city employees with regards to benefits, working conditions and wages

Market competitiveness: Wages that are competitive to comparable cities and positions

Engaged & Empowered Teams: Maintaining a workplace culture that encourages teamwork among all employees and across all work groups

Management rights: Rights and responsibilities of the City and its departments to maintain both the safety of its employees and a high level of service to the community

The City’s team has worked to follow these objectives as they strive to find an appropriate balance in pay, benefits and working conditions.

