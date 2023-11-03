True Node Sciences Submits Investigational New Drug Application (IND) to FDA for PGR-1 program
TNS achieves significant milestone in advancing transformative healthcare solutions for mucosal inflammatory diseasesNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- True Node Sciences Inc. (TNS), a pioneering Tech-Bio company, proudly announces a significant milestone in its quest to revolutionize healthcare. Following a year of relentless dedication and outstanding teamwork, TNS has successfully submitted its Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This achievement is a cornerstone of TNS's commitment to advancing innovative solutions for mucosal inflammatory diseases, reflecting extensive research and development efforts.
At the heart of this milestone stands TNS's proprietary pharmaceutical product, PGR-1. PGR-1 represents an innovative approach to addressing mucosal inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis, periodontitis, and ulcerative colitis.
Felipe Galvan, TNS's CEO, extends his gratitude to the dedicated team pivotal in reaching this significant achievement. He remarks, "Today's accomplishment is a testament to our team's tireless work and relentless pursuit of innovation. We are excited about the potential to positively impact patients' lives, eagerly awaiting the FDA's review of our application."
The IND submission is a decisive step toward delivering cutting-edge treatments for mucosal inflammatory diseases to patients. TNS's vision extends beyond traditional healthcare, aiming to enhance patients' quality of life and address unmet medical needs.
This milestone signifies a significant stride in TNS's mission to create a lasting impact in healthcare. The company's groundbreaking solutions offer hope to individuals coping with mucosal inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis, periodontitis, and ulcerative colitis.
While awaiting the FDA's decision, TNS remains devoted to delivering transformative healthcare solutions that have the potential to change lives. Stay tuned for further updates as TNS continues its path of innovation and commitment to patient well-being.
About True Node Sciences Inc.
True Node Sciences Inc. (TNS) is a Tech-Bio company based in New York, dedicated to addressing critical unmet medical needs in oral and gastrointestinal tract mucosal inflammatory diseases. TNS specializes in developing innovative pharmaceutical products synergized with AI-based diagnostic solutions, all aimed at expediting disease resolution. The company's proprietary pharmaceutical technology, PGR-1, combines innovative mechanisms of action with diagnostic tools to create a unique therapeutic approach.
