State Releases October 2023 General Revenue Report

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - State Budget Director Dan Haug announced today that net general revenue collections for October 2023 declined 0.7 percent compared to those for October 2022, from $904.4 million last year to $898.3 million this year.

Net general revenue collections for 2024 fiscal year-to-date decreased 2.4 percent compared to October 2022, from $4.14 billion last year to $4.04 billion this year.

GROSS COLLECTIONS BY TAX TYPE

Individual income tax collections

Decreased 9.2 percent for the year, from $2.90 billion last year to $2.64 billion this year.

Decreased 10.5 percent for the month.

Sales and use tax collections

Increased 14.5 percent for the year, from $999.4 million last year to $1.14 billion this year.

Increased 11.7 percent for the month.

Corporate income and corporate franchise tax collections

Increased 2.6 percent for the year, from $303.9 million last year to $311.7 million this year.

Increased 69.6 percent for the month.

All other collections

Increased 19.3 percent for the year, from $221.7 million last year to $264.6 million this year.

Increased 48.5 percent for the month.

Refunds

Increased 9.7 percent for the year, from $285.9 million last year to $313.7 million this year.

Increased 2.6 percent for the month.

The figures included in the monthly general revenue report represent a snapshot in time and can vary widely based on a multitude of factors.