HEY NONNY & The Law Offices of R.F. Wittmeyer, Ltd. ANNOUNCE 2023 SONGWRITING CONTEST WINNERS
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a final round of talented performances on the last Tuesday night in September, Arlington Heights live-music venue Hey Nonny crowned James Moore and his song “Roots (Coming Home)” as the winner of its second annual songwriting contest. James Moore took home a check for $1,000, a trophy, and bragging rights to the best original song about the Chicago northwest suburbs, at least until this time next year.
L to R - Chip Brooks, Kim Schaefer, Keith Banaszak, Erich Specht, Caroline York, Jenny Bienemann, James Moore, Sean Heffernan, and Ron Wittmeyer.
Hey Nonny’s second annual songwriting contest was focused on songs that in some way related to the Northwest Suburbs of Chicago. That gave songwriters with a local connection an edge, and served to make the contest's final event Tuesday night a community celebration. “We wanted to use this to discover and develop the interesting culture we have in the Northwest Suburbs,” said Hey Nonny co-owner Chip Brooks. “Our area is becoming much more than a standard swath of suburbia. The contest songs helped to shine a light on what’s special and unique in our area.”
Moore’s winning song did all that, focusing on the allure and satisfaction of coming back home to the northwest suburbs. Moore was accompanied on stage in the preliminary round by his Father, who played bass. The $400 second prize went to Caroline York for her song “Train to Chicago.” And, the $300 3rd prize went to a local favorite, Kim Schaefer, for her song “Oak & Vine.”
The Hey Nonny Songwriting Contest Final Round was judged by three professional songwriter/performers: noted poet, author and songwriter Jenny Bienemann, singer, songwriter, guitarist and band leader of the Push Puppets, Erich Specht, and the winner of last year’s HN songwriting contest, Sean Heffernan.
“Our judges took their role in selecting this year’s winners very seriously, but faced a real challenge because they’d heard way more than three great songs,” said Brooks. “They each had their own preferences, but in the end they agreed that James Moore’s song was the winner.” The judges praised Moore’s song for its advanced musical structure, appealing melodies, and clever lyrics.
The lead sponsor for the Contest again this year was local personal injury attorney Ron Wittmeyer of The Law Offices of R.F. Wittmeyer. “Ron’s a genuine music lover,” said Brooks. “He contributed prize money, trophies, certificates, and advertising. His ideas and energy were critical to making this event so successful.”
The songwriting contest struck a chord with the community – contestants entered over 60 songs and each of the contest shows was a sell-out, and packed with talent. “The final result exceeded our expectations again this year,” said Brooks. “It ended up being more about community and fun than just a contest.” Added Wittmeyer, “While we’re obviously very proud of our winners this year, the many talented artists who entered and played their original songs in the final round, as well as in each of the three preliminary rounds was a true testament to the level of musical artistry and creativity residing in this area. The overriding objective of the Songwriting Contest was to support, encourage and provide inspiration (as well as superior venue) to the many creative artists who entered the contest this year. The enthusiastic support and appreciation shown by the audiences to all the performers each night was proof that the Hey Nonny Songwriting Contest was a worthwhile and successful endeavor again this year!”
About Hey Nonny:
Hey Nonny is a bistro and music venue located in the heart of downtown Arlington Heights. The bistro, now under new Chef Noe, serves an array of fresh seasonal Midwestern comfort-food-with-a-twist and a seasonally changing menu. The music venue is one of the best new “listening rooms” in the country, and hosts live music six days a week, featuring the best Chicago and touring acts playing jazz, blues, country, folk, and rock.
Ron Wittmeyer
Law Offices of R.F. Wittmeyer, Ltd.
+1 847-357-0403
email us here