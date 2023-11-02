For Immediate Release:

November 2, 2023

Contacts:

Nadia Marji CMP®, Chief of Public Affairs

nadia.marji@ks.gov

Jessica Ward, Communications Manager

Jessica.ward@ks.gov

Seek Employment with Kansas Wildlife and Parks at Upcoming Career Fair

SHAWNEE – On the first floor rotunda of the Kansas State Capitol Building, state agencies from across Kansas will be gathering on November 8, 2023, for the first State of Kansas - State Agency Career Fair, including the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks.

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., job seekers will have the opportunity to explore nearly 800 open employment opportunities with various state agencies, 36 positions of which are currently open with KDWP (as of the time of this press release). There is no cost to participate, and the in-person event – hosted by the Kansas Department of Commerce and KANSASWORKS – will feature an on-site computer lab with internet access where candidates may seek real-time resume and job application assistance from knowledgeable staff.

For those interested in positions with KDWP, staff from the Department’s Human Resources section will be on-site to review resumes, provide application guidance, discuss KDWP’s hiring process, and more.

Whether you’re seeking full-time, part-time, seasonal or temporary employment – state agencies like KDWP are an ideal place to work, as KDWP employs staff in all corners of the state and in a variety of fields. To learn more about the benefits of working for KDWP, visit ksoutdoors.com/jobs or contact a member Human Resources today by calling (620) 672-5911.

For more on the State of Kansas - State Agency Career Fair, visit KansasCommerce.gov or KansasWorks.com today.

###

About KDWP

KDWP’s mission is to conserve and enhance Kansas’ natural resources and associated outdoor recreation for current and future generations. To learn more, visit ksoutdoors.com.