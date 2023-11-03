Buffalo Bill Center of the West Embarks on a Digital Journey with Bloomberg Connects
Smithsonian Affiliate partners with Bloomberg Connects app for digital guide, enhancing visitor experience, accessibility, and global outreach.
The Whitney Western Art Museum at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, a distinguished Smithsonian Affiliate, is delighted to unveil its flagship digital guide, now accessible through the Bloomberg Connects app—a free arts and culture application created by Bloomberg Philanthropies.

This innovative app enriches the visitor experience by making the Whitney's world-class collection of western art and special exhibitions readily available both on-site and remotely via mobile devices, featuring engaging photo, audio, and video features. The app has been thoughtfully designed to cater to audibly and visually impaired guests, ensuring a comprehensive experience for all.
— Rebecca West, Center of the West CEO
This innovative app enriches the visitor experience by making the Whitney's world-class collection of western art and special exhibitions readily available both on-site and remotely via mobile devices, featuring engaging photo, audio, and video features. The app has been thoughtfully designed to cater to audibly and visually impaired guests, ensuring a comprehensive experience for all.
The Whitney Western Art Museum proudly becomes the first museum in Wyoming to join the Bloomberg Connects initiative, joining the ranks of esteemed institutions like the MoMA, American Museum of Natural History, and Leeds Art Gallery. The launch of the digital guide coincides with the much-anticipated opening of the exhibition "James Bama’s Photographs: Portraits of the West." Visitors can now access audio recordings of James Bama and listen to captivating stories about the people he photographed and painted.
Additionally, this dynamic guide will feature other special exhibitions and regularly updated exclusive behind-the-scenes audio content from artists, curators, and special guests offering in-depth insights into the artworks on display in the Whitney, as well as hidden gems within the museum's vaults.
In addition to enhancing the visitor experience with rich multimedia content, the digital guide provides essential information about the Whitney and the Center of the West, assisting visitors in planning their trip. An interactive map of the Center will help guests navigate to the Whitney, other Center museums, and special exhibition galleries, along with key facilities such as restrooms, the coffee bar, and eatery.
Rebecca West, Executive Director & CEO of the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, emphasizes the significance of this collaboration, stating, "Bloomberg Connects provides a platform for the Buffalo Bill Center of the West to reach worldwide audiences. We are unique organization: we have superlative collections and a sizeable facility located in a remote area of the heart of the western United States. The ability to share our diverse collections of art and cultural artifacts brings us closer to our mission of ‘Connecting people to the American West.’ We’re honored to be included amongst world class institutions represented by Bloomberg Connects to provide the opportunity for exploration, discovery, and experiential learning."
For more information and to experience the Bloomberg Connects, please visit https://www.bloombergconnects.org/.
ABOUT THE WHITNEY WESTERN ART MUSEUM
The Whitney Western Art Museum is one of five museums at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West. Dedicated in 1959 and named for artist and patron Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney, the museum presents masterworks dating from the early nineteenth century to today. The American West inspired artists and it is represented in their stories of the West – highlighting peoples, places, wildlife, and histories.
MORE ABOUT BLOOMBERG CONNECTS
Bloomberg Connects offers free digital guides to cultural organizations around the world. The app platform is part of Bloomberg Philanthropies’ longstanding commitment to supporting digital innovation in the arts. Bloomberg Connects makes it easy to access and engage with arts and culture from mobile devices when visiting in person, or anytime from anywhere. With dynamic content exclusive to each partner organization, the app provides a range of features including video, audio, and text; expert commentary; and way-finding maps. Follow Bloomberg Connects on Instagram and Facebook for updates on new guide launches, exhibit highlights, and more. Find more details at https://www.bloombergconnects.org/.
ABOUT THE BUFFALO BILL CENTER OF THE WEST
The Buffalo Bill Center of the West is a renowned cultural and historical institution located in Cody, Wyoming. With its diverse collections and a commitment to connecting people to the American West, the Center is a hub of exploration, discovery, and experiential learning.
