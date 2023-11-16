Swenson & Shelley Announces Sponsorship of St. George Basket Brigade This Holiday Season

Local personal injury law firm shows commitment to community service.

ST. GEORGE, UT, USA, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swenson & Shelley PLLC has selected St. George Basket Brigade as one of the community organizations to support this Thanksgiving. Founded in 2009, Basket Brigade provides a full Thanksgiving meal gift basket to families in need in Southern Utah. Every year, Basket Brigade helps hundreds of families in Washington County enjoy a full Thanksgiving dinner.

In addition to sponsoring the event, Swenson & Shelley staffers volunteer at the event, stuffing baskets for local families in need. Basket Brigade takes place each year on the Saturday before Thanksgiving, so this year, it will be on Nov. 18. The first year of the St. George Basket Brigade, enough funds were raised to assemble 65 baskets. One basket is estimated to cost about $65. This year, the goal is to feed 250 local families. Baskets are delivered to any family nominated as long as donations are available. Nominations are considered up until delivery day. Additionally, the organization selects a handful of families with special circumstances to further assist after the event.

Swenson & Shelley asks for others to volunteer for this worthy cause. Volunteer slots for the event will open up on November 1. To volunteer, visit our website's community page for more details.

About Swenson & Shelley, PLLC

Sponsoring and volunteering with Basket Brigade is only one of the many philanthropic initiatives spearheaded by Swenson & Shelley, PLLC. The St. George law firm has also supported Tan’s Treats, Dove Center, George Washington Academy PTA, high school soccer sponsorships, and more.

The personal injury firm is dedicated to protecting the rights of individuals injured in car and truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, slips and falls, and other incidents caused by the negligence of others. Contact the firm for a free case review.