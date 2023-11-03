Submit Release
Unlocking Profit Potential for the Transportation Industry

Hemant Banavar, Head of Financial Products, Motive

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Businesses like trucking and logistics, delivery, agriculture, oil and gas, and construction is the backbone of our economy. They transport our goods, heat our homes, and build our infrastructure. But rising costs at the pump and for maintenance, persistently high interest rates, stagnant consumer demand, and the often-hidden cost of fraudulent activity are leaving them struggling to turn a profit.

The holidays are right around the corner which means it’s peak season for these businesses that rely on the transportation of goods and services to make money. They ensure our gifts are delivered, grocery shelves are stocked, homes are warm, and roads are safe.

Motive can unlock efficiency gains and increase savings as these businesses gear up for their busiest time of year.

