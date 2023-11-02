Dream Dinners in Mill Creek is Now Closed, Contents Up For Auction
Local Meal Prep Store, Dream Dinners, Has Closed Its Doors and is Liquidating Everything Via an Online Auction on LocalAuctions.com
Rarely does the public get a chance to bid on and purchase assets from a company like this after it closes”MILL CREEK, WA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dream Dinners, a local meal prep store located in Mill Creek Washington, has made the difficult decision to close its doors and cease operations. It was known as a spot for local patrons to either assemble their own meals in store, pick up pre-prepped meals, or place online orders and have the meals delivered to the customer’s home.
— Gabriel Prado, Founder and CEO of LocalAuctions.com
Now that the Mill Creek store has closed, Dream Dinners is now offering an opportunity for customers and the general public alike to bid on and purchase the equipment and supplies from the store by hosting an online auction to sell the contents. The company is liquidating everything onsite including kitchen equipment, prep tables, coolers, décor, and other supplies. “This is an amazing opportunity for the general public and other business owners” says Gabriel Prado, Founder and CEO of LocalAuctions.com. “Rarely does the public get a chance to bid on and purchase assets from a company like this after it closes”.
Interested bidders are encouraged to view the online only auction on the LocalAuctions.com Website. Participation is open to everyone over 18 years of age and registration is free on the LocalAuctions.com website. Each item has a $5 opening bid and everything must be sold and removed from the facility by Saturday 11/04/23.
Bidding is taking place now through Friday November 3rd at 12 p.m. PST. Interested buyers can preview the items in person on Friday 11/03/23 from 10am to 12pm. Dream Dinners is located at 15021 Main St. Suite G, Mill Creek, WA 98012. Winning bidders are required to pick up and remove their items on Friday 11/03/23 from 2pm to 6pm and Saturday 11/04/23 from 9am to 4pm. For more information and to view the items in the auction, visit the Local Auctions Website.
Gabriel Prado
LocalAuctions.com
+ +1 602-875-7336
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram