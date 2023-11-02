Big Spirit, Inc. Celebrates Native American Heritage Month with Strong Commitment to American Indian Communities
Big Spirit, Inc., a full-service marketing agency, proudly announces its unwavering support for the American Indian community during this important month.
Big Spirit is proud to partner with organizations who work to improve the quality of life for American Indians.”MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- November is Native American Heritage Month, a time to honor the rich heritage and historical contributions of American Indians. Big Spirit, Inc., a leading full-service marketing agency based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, proudly announces its unwavering support for the American Indian community.
— Shanne Soulier
American Indian heritage is at the heart of Big Spirit's mission and client base. The company's focus aligns seamlessly with the American Indian culture, which emphasizes growth through uplifting the community as a whole. Big Spirit is dedicated to promoting and lifting its clients and giving back to American Indian communities.
Big Spirit has cultivated impactful partnerships with key organizations like the Great Lakes Inter-Tribal Center Inc. (GLITC) and NDN Collective. With GLITC, Big Spirit has contributed to various wellness, health, and prosperity initiatives for the American Indian community. The agency has collaborated on projects ranging from designing and producing opioid overdose kits and t-shirts promoting COVID vaccination initiative to creating luggage tags to showcase local native artists, all aimed at fostering essential health initiatives.
One significant project that showcases Big Spirit's commitment to the American Indian culture is the brand development for the Minnesota Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Office. This is a justice program shedding light on the alarming statistics regarding the abduction and murder of American Indians in Minnesota. Big Spirit crafted a powerful logo featuring the profile of an Indigenous person, with a red handprint covering the mouth. The hand represents the tragedies these victims have endured and that have been silenced for too long. The sun behind the person represents a new day and a new beginning for American Indian people everywhere.
Reflecting on these impactful partnerships, Shanne Soulier, owner of Big Spirit Inc., expressed gratitude, stating, “Big Spirit is proud to partner with organizations who work to improve the quality of life for American Indians.”
Mr. Soulier is a member of the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. He founded Big Spirit in 2012 with a deep commitment to lifting up American Indian communities. Throughout November, Big Spirit celebrates Native American Heritage Month not only as a testament to their roots but also as a reminder of their ongoing dedication to making a difference in their local, state, and national community.
Shanne Soulier
Big Spirit, Inc.
shannes@bigspiritinc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn