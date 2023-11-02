Press Releases

11/01/2023

Accountability Results Show Attendance, Math, Science, Postsecondary Readiness on the Rise, with Initiatives Already in Place to Address Areas in Need of Improvement

(Hartford, CT) - Today, the Connecticut State Department of Education (CSDE) released results from the 2022-23 Next Generation Accountability System—a system where schools and districts earn points on a broad set of 12 indicators. This system moves beyond test scores and graduation rates to provide a more holistic perspective of district and school performance.

Today’s results build on the CSDE’s August 28 release of state assessment and attendance which showed for the first time since the pandemic that attendance improved and chronic absenteeism rates declined. In addition to attendance, improvements were also shown in mathematics and science scores.

The comprehensive accountability results presented in table 1 show improvements in other areas including postsecondary preparation and readiness (Indicators 5 and 6), six-year graduation rates for students with high needs1 (Indicator 9), and participation in arts courses (Indicator 12). While statewide results overall are mixed, there are many schools in districts throughout the state that stand out for their overall high performance, high academic growth, and/or greatest overall improvement. Annually, these schools are identified as Schools of Distinction. This year, 153 schools are being recognized as Schools of Distinction, and 38 of those schools are in Alliance Districts. Additionally, 10 schools that were identified in prior years for state support have exited their respective statuses.

Table 1: Statewide Trend of Next Generation Accountability Results

Indicator 2017-18 2018-19 2021-22 2022-23 1a. ELA Performance Index – All Students 67.6 67.7 64.2 63.9 1b. ELA Performance Index – High Needs Students 57.5 58.1 54.2 54.1 1c. Math Performance Index – All Students 62.7 63.1 58.6 59.7 1d. Math Performance Index – High Needs Students 52.0 52.7 47.7 48.9 1e. Science Performance Index – All Students 63.8 61.4 61.6 1f. Science Performance Index – High Needs Students 54.2 51.3 51.1 2a. ELA Avg. Percentage of Growth Target Achieved – All Students 60.7% 59.9% 60.4% 57.2% 2b. ELA Avg. Percentage of Growth Target Achieved – High Needs Students 55.6% 55.1% 56.2% 52.5% 2c. Math Avg. Percentage of Growth Target Achieved – All Students 61.9% 62.5% 65.2% 61.8% 2d. Math Avg. Percentage of Growth Target Achieved – High Needs Students 55.4% 55.2% 59.1% 55.5% 2e. Progress Toward English Proficiency – Literacy 60.0% 64.9% 55.3% 2f. Progress Toward English Proficiency – Oral 52.1% 57.4% 56.1% 4a. Chronic Absenteeism – All Students 10.7% 10.4% 23.7% 20.0% 4b. Chronic Absenteeism – High Needs Students 16.6% 16.1% 34.0% 28.5% 5 Postsecondary Preparation 74.8% 80.0% 84.8% 90.4% 6 Postsecondary Readiness 44.8% 42.6% 43.5% 44.3% 7 On-track to High School Graduation 87.5% 88.0% 82.7% 82.4% 8 4-year Graduation - All Students 87.9% 88.3% 89.6% 88.9% 9 6-year Graduation - High Needs Students 81.8% 83.3% 85.2% 85.6% 10 Postsecondary Entrance* 70.9% 70.9% 66.1% 66.1% ↔ 11 Physical Fitness 50.1% 52.9% 45.8% 45.5% 12 Arts Access 51.2% 51.9% 52.4% 54.5% Accountability Index 74.9 74.2 69.7 69.3

* These data are provided to CSDE by the National Student Clearinghouse (NSC) and represent the values that were true at the time of the original data match conducted around one year after high school graduation. The NSC continues to update prior year values in every future year. Therefore, there may be slight differences when comparing the data in this table for Indicator 10 to other postsecondary entrance reports.

“The improvements seen this past year in chronic absenteeism, math, science, and postsecondary readiness scores have inspired us to intensify our focus on the initiatives underway to accelerate recovery and exceed pre-pandemic levels on all indicators,” Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker said. “Our commitment to data transparency is enabling the continued provision of essential support to districts, as well as fostering needed cross-sector collaboration aimed at empowering students to realize their infinite possibilities.”

The percentage of students in grades 11 and 12 demonstrating postsecondary readiness (Indicator 6) increased from 43.5 percent to 44.3 percent. This increase is driven in part by the increased percentage of grades 11 and 12 students earning three or more college credits prior to graduation, which grew from 22.3 percent to 24.1 percent, representing an additional 1,383 students (table 2). Dual credit offers a rigorous alternative to traditional test-based measures of postsecondary readiness like the SAT, ACT, Advanced Placement (AP), or International Baccalaureate (IB); moreover, students who successfully complete dual credit courses earn credits on a college transcript. Dual credit offerings can help students chart pathways in high school that position them for success in their academic and/or career-oriented postsecondary pursuits.

The CSDE expects the percentage of students earning college credit in high school to increase annually in part due to the Dual Credit Expansion Grant awarded to 89 districts this year.

Table 2: Indicator 6 State Results, 2022-23

Percentage of 11th and 12th Grade Students Meeting a Postsecondary Readiness Benchmark

Student Group Total – N Meeting Any Benchmark Total 11th and 12th Grade Students % Meeting Any Benchmark % Meeting ACT Benchmark % Meeting SAT Benchmark % Meeting AP Benchmark % Meeting IB Benchmark % Meeting Dual Credit Benchmark All Students 34,760 78,546 44.3 3.2 30.9 23.4 0.4 24.1 Black/African American 2,303 9,914 23.2 0.2 8.7 7.0 0.4 16.8 Hispanic/Latino 5,417 21,043 25.7 0.6 11.3 10.4 0.3 16.2 White 22,775 40,642 56.0 4.9 43.4 31.1 0.4 28.5 High Needs 8,753 38,278 22.9 0.4 10.6 8.1 0.2 14.5

The accountability results also highlight continued areas of concern. Despite improvements in math and science, academic achievement still trails pre-pandemic levels. On-Track to high school graduation (Indicator 7) – an early indication of on-time high school graduation – reveals lower rates than prior to the pandemic (82.4 percent in 2022-23 compared to 88.0 percent in 2018-19) and differences between student groups. While the percentage of students with high needs identified as “on-track” increased marginally in 2022-23 to 73.9 percent (figure 1), this is significantly lower than the state target of 94 percent and more than 19 percentage points lower than their non-high-needs peers. For the first time, the four-year graduation rate (Indicator 8) declined from 89.6 percent to 88.9 percent.

Figure 1: On-track to High School Graduation

The percentage of high school graduates who enroll in a 2- or 4-year postsecondary institution (Indicator 10) has not fully rebounded from the pandemic decline, especially for students from low-income families (figure 2). To stem these effects and support recovery, the CSDE is continuing the FAFSA Challenge initiative to encourage FAFSA completion through mini-grants, training sessions, and supports to participant schools. Additionally, starting with the high school graduating class of 2025, a new law requires completion of the FAFSA or other alternatives for high school graduation. CSDE is also partnering with CT State to disseminate information about Connecticut’s free community college program called PACT – the Pledge to Advance CT, which also requires completion of the FAFSA.

Figure 2: Postsecondary Outcomes

One purpose of the accountability system is to identify schools for recognition as well as schools that qualify for additional support and intervention from the CSDE. As previously mentioned, 153 schools are being recognized as Schools of Distinction for overall high performance, high academic growth, and/or greatest overall improvement. With this release, the CSDE also identified five new Focus schools due to their consistently low academic growth or achievement for students with high needs. At the same time, eight Focus schools have demonstrated improvement and will exit Focus status bringing the total number of Focus schools to 28. While the CSDE is not identifying any new Turnaround schools, two Turnaround schools are exiting for improvements in their accountability index bringing the total number of Turnaround schools to 38. All Turnaround and Focus schools are eligible to seek to join the Commissioner’s Network, apply for Federal Title I Section 1003 School Improvement Grant funding when available, access the Low-Performing Schools Bond for facility and technology improvements when available, and access CSDE resources and professional learning experiences for school improvement.

The CSDE continues to monitor these indicators and take several proactive steps to advance learning acceleration and equity of access in academic recovery. Some example steps include the following:

For complete accountability results, including lists of Turnaround schools, Focus schools, and Schools of Distinction, see Next Generation Accountability Dashboard (ct.gov).

