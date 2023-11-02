Kaleidico Shares Best Legal Marketing Ideas for 2024
The list highlights the trends, tools, and tactics businesses can use to generate new case leads in the coming year.ODENTON, MD, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Full-service marketing and lead generation agency Kaleidico has revealed the key legal marketing strategies businesses can leverage to expand their digital reach in 2024.
The agency’s guide includes an actionable, comprehensive list of the steps law firms can take to build a digital presence, connect with their communities, and ultimately generate consistent and high-quality leads.
The list is based on current and predicted marketing trends, legal marketing statistics, and Kaleidico’s 20+ years of experience with law firm marketing.
Ideas include:
Revamp your law firm’s branding and mission statements
Create a landing page for each of your key practice areas
Write how-to blogs and educational content
Place contact forms on all of your pages
Get involved in the community
Each of the 27 legal marketing ideas includes explanations, examples, and tips to execute the strategies.
According to the American Bar Association, only 28% of respondents’ firms use video for marketing, and 27% have blogs.
Blogs and videos are proven methods for driving traffic and boosting leads.
Kaleidico’s guide includes tips for producing high-quality, engaging blog and video content for law firms.
According to the agency, the lack of video and blog content competition in the industry will allow firms who dedicate time to these practices to stand out and become trusted experts and resources.
Kaleidico’s legal marketing strategies help firms to both capture the right audience and demonstrate to the audience what sets the firm apart.
See the full list of ideas.
About Kaleidico: Kaleidico is a full-service digital marketing and lead generation agency with more than 20 years in the industry. The agency provides digital solutions for various industries including senior living communities, mortgage lenders, law firms, and fintech. Kaleidico’s services include website design and development, content marketing, email marketing, social media marketing, pay-per-click (PPC) ads, lead buying and generation, and more. For more information, visit Kaledicio.com.
