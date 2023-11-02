The Province and Tahltan Central Government have committed to begin discussions regarding a third decision-making agreement between the two governments related to the collaborative assessment of proposed changes to the previously approved Galore Creek copper and gold mine.

The Environmental Assessment Office and the Ministry of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation are working with Tahltan Central Government to build on the two governments’ experiences implementing consent agreements to develop a decision-making framework for the future of the mine under the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (Declaration Act) and the Environmental Assessment Act.

Section 7 of the Declaration Act sets out provisions for negotiating consent-based agreements for the purposes of reconciliation, ensuring local governments and potentially affected stakeholders are engaged during negotiations.

The Province has identified the following organizations that will be consulted, including:

Galore Creek Mining Corporation

Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine

Mining Association of British Columbia

Association for Mineral Exploration

Business Council of British Columbia

The Province and Tahltan Central Government have previously signed two consent-based decision-making agreements under the Declaration Act and Environmental Assessment Act related to assessments of the proposed expansions of the Eskay Creek and Red Chris mining projects.

Tahltan Central Government and the Province are strong partners with more than 20 close-working arrangements already in effect. As with the suite of other agreements in place between Tahltan and the Province, the joint assessment of the proposed Galore Creek project is intended to support ongoing collaboration to achieve long-term reconciliation, uphold Tahltan title and rights and support regulatory clarity in Tahltan Territory.

Quick Facts:

The Tahltan Central Government is the administrative governing body of the Tahltan Nation and is the representative government of the Tahltan Nation with respect to the inherent and collective title and rights shared by all Tahltan people.

The Tahltan Nation’s territory spans 95,933 square kilometres of northwestern British Columbia or the equivalent of 11% of the province.

The agreement on the review process for changes to Galore Creek mine fall under Section 7 of the Declaration Act, which provides a mechanism in law to reflect the co-operation of two governments and how First Nations jurisdictions and decisions can effectively interact with provincial decision-making.

Section 7 of the Environmental Assessment Act provides the enabling legislation.

Galore Creek Mining Corp. is a 50/50 partnership between Newmont and Teck Resources.

Learn More:

Tahltan Central Government: https://tahltan.org/

For more information about the environmental assessment process, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/natural-resource-stewardship/environmental-assessments

For information about the original Galore Creek assessment, visit: https://projects.eao.gov.bc.ca/p/588510c6aaecd9001b8157d0/project-details

Previous agreements between the Province of B.C. and Tahltan Central Government can be found at: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/natural-resource-stewardship/consulting-with-first-nations/first-nations-negotiations/first-nations-a-z-listing/tahltan-central-government

Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act: https://declaration.gov.bc.ca