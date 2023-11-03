Digital Design Agency, ArtVersion Wins Triple MUSE Awards for Legat Architects Website Redesign
Chicago digital design agency, ArtVersion, lands three MUSE Awards for their work on redesigning Legat Architects' website and user experience.
Crafting Legat’s new digital experience while witnessing their transformative impact on communities has been an extraordinary privilege”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ArtVersion, a leading digital design agency based in Chicago, has been honored with three prestigious Silver Awards from the MUSE Creative and Design Awards, celebrating their innovative website redesign for Legat Architects.
— Erin Lentz, Executive Director of Design at ArtVersion
“We’re deeply honored by these three awards and grateful to the MUSE judges for recognizing our contributions. Crafting Legat’s new digital experience while witnessing their transformative impact on communities has been an extraordinary privilege,” says Erin Lentz, Executive Director of Design at ArtVersion.
Competing against 6,500 submissions from around the globe, ArtVersion’s design for the Legat Architects website stood out in three significant categories: Best User Experience, Business-to-Business, and Branding, showcasing the agency’s prowess in delivering digital excellence.
The comprehensive redesign of Legat’s online platform resulted in a vibrant and dynamic aesthetic, enhanced by a fluid and intuitive user experience, and bolstered by a commitment to accessibility and usability. The ArtVersion team also modernized Legat’s design language, for a cohesive and unified UI/UX experience and branding initiatives. This transformation was achieved through a close collaboration between ArtVersion’s expert design and development teams and client input in a seamless, iterative process. The outcome was a website that authentically represents Legat’s ethos, mission, and portfolio of work.
Securing the litany of awards was a monumental achievement, made all the more significant by the high volume of other high-caliber submissions and the extensive range of categories covered. The MUSE Awards serve as a competitive platform that recognizes excellence across diverse fields and industries, where only the most innovative contenders earn the distinguished honor of recognition. ArtVersion is proud to be among the esteemed honorees, continuing to advance the future of digital design.
About ArtVersion
ArtVersion Agency is a Chicago-based independent creative agency committed to delivering innovative web design, UX design, graphic design, branding strategy, and digital marketing solutions. With a dedicated team of experienced designers and strategists, ArtVersion guides brands through the complexities of the digital landscape, ensuring businesses of all sizes have the resources and tools to thrive in the digital world. To learn more, visit artversion.com.
Cristina Chaidez
ArtVersion
+1 312-690-7000
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram