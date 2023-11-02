SHARE! Joins the Million Dollar Challenge Spearheaded by Land of the Free Foundation for Veteran Support

During the Month of November, SHARE! Incorporates Efforts the Nonprofit Aims to Help Raise Money for Veterans

CULVER CITY, CA, USA, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SHARE! the Self-Help and Recovery Exchange is thrilled to announce that it is joining the Million Dollar Challenge spearheaded by Land of the Free Foundation. This month-long campaign, running from November 1st through November 30th, aims to raise $25,000. The funds raised will directly support programs designed to help veterans transition from homelessness to stable, fulfilling lives.

"Nearly 4,000 veterans in Los Angeles County are currently experiencing homelessness. These brave individuals have served our country and need our support to lead healthier, happier lives now more than ever," said Ruth Hollman, CEO and founder of SHARE!.

SHARE! provides a range of vet-targeted programs, including Collaborative Housing, Recovery Retreat, self-help support groups and self-help centers in Culver City and Downtown Los Angeles. Additionally, SHARE!'s Volunteer-to-Job program offers veterans vital employment opportunities.

"Veterans, who have protected and defended our freedoms, require our steadfast support, especially in these critical times," said Brian Ulf, President, Emeritus. "Both SHARE! and the Land of the Free Foundation are unwavering in their dedication to meet this urgent need. Our goal is to raise $25,000 for this initiative, which will substantially bolster SHARE!'s programs and directly assist veterans in need.”

This year, the Land of the Free Foundation is spearheading the Million Dollar Challenge. One hundred percent of all donations pledged to SHARE! during the Million Dollar Challenge will go directly to SHARE! to serve the needs of veterans.

Established in 1993, SHARE! has been a cornerstone in the Los Angeles community, significantly contributing to reducing homelessness through its multi-faceted programs that provide housing and job opportunities.

For more information or to donate, please visit https://shareselfhelp.org/donate

About SHARE!

Since 1993, SHARE! the Self-Help and Recovery Exchange has served Los Angeles through self-help support groups and building communities which provide recovery and social support. Participants develop skills to cope with substance use, trauma, mental health issues and dysfunctional relationships. SHARE! contributes to ending homelessness in Los Angeles by housing those in need within the first couple of days of contact and finding them jobs so they no longer need government subsidies. Residents’ participation in self-help support groups ensures that they do not return to homelessness. This proven formula gives homeless people a pathway out of poverty and a way back to becoming full participants in society. For more information, visit https://shareselfhelp.org.

