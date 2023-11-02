Suppressed transcript diversity and immune response in COVID-19 ICU patients: a longitudinal study

In our investigation, we have examined both transcript and gene-level differential expression patterns. By exploring these two levels of complementary analysis, we aim to assess which analytical approach provides a comprehensive understanding of the biological processes at play delineating host immune response. The transcriptomic data are integrated with clinical and biochemical parameters to capture the complex interactions and relationships between immune cell types, cytokines, clinical parameters, and gene expression patterns. In summary, our study highlights the reduction in transcript diversity as time and severity increase, association of immunoglobulin genes with disease severity and a shift towards pro-inflammatory state overtime ( Fig 1 ).

An important aspect of host response is its dynamic nature. Numerous studies have focused on the time-dependent variations in immune and inflammatory responses in COVID-19 ( 11 ); however, a longitudinal transcriptomic understanding on the progression of ARDS in intensive care unit (ICU)-admitted COVID-19 patients is essential to better understand the underlying molecular mechanisms driving ARDS in COVID-19 patients. By analyzing gene and transcript expression patterns, we can identify dysregulated pathways and potential therapeutic targets and the underlying mechanism driving such changes. A transcriptome analysis over time can aid in the prediction of disease severity, aiding in early identification of individuals at high risk and the decision making towards relevant therapies. Thus, in this investigation, we looked at the longitudinal alterations in expression patterns in severe COVID-19 patients with ARDS, admitted to the ICUs of ID and BG Hospital in Kolkata, India. Longitudinal blood samples were collected from these patients at three distinct time points after the onset of ARDS: day 1 (T1), 3–4 d later (T2), and 7 d after the first collection (T3). The collection intervals allowed us to capture gene expression dynamics during disease progression and clinical outcome.

Transcriptomic data analysis is one of the common methods that provide a comprehensive understanding of the host response and multiple studies have explored the host immune response during COVID-19 infection ( 5 , 6 ). Although this method allows for high-resolution dynamic gene expression profiling, the bulk of RNA-seq based investigations focus only on genes rather than individual/specific transcripts per gene. This is in part because of the fact that gene-level studies are thought to be more robust and produce more empirically actionable results ( 7 , 8 ). However, it is important to recognize that transcript-level analysis provides a granular understanding of alternative splicing, isoform expression, and posttranscriptional modifications, which can uncover novel insights into gene regulation and biological processes ( 9 ). This is especially important as collaborative international efforts have highlighted pervasive transcription with evidence of average five transcripts/gene ( 10 ). By capturing the dynamic nature of gene expression at the transcript level, transcriptomic data provide a deeper understanding of the complexity and heterogeneity of the host response.

Severe cases of COVID-19 often result in acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), a life-threatening condition characterized by severe lung inflammation and compromised oxygenation, as with many other respiratory infections ( 1 ). ARDS poses significant challenges in patient management and requires a comprehensive understanding of the underlying host response at a molecular level. However, it is often underdiagnosed in intensive care settings ( 2 ). A key clinical implication of ARDS is the fluctuating oxygenation status, as indicated by the oxygen saturation (SpO 2 /FiO 2 ) ratio ( 3 ). This can serve as a critical parameter to stratify patients and study the heterogeneity of the disease ( 1 , 4 ). To unravel the intricate mechanisms driving disease progression, a thorough characterization of the host transcriptome is essential.

Results

Clinical demographics and patients classification In this study, longitudinal blood samples were collected from COVID-19 patients admitted to ICU at the ID and BG Hospital in Kolkata, India (Fig S1A). During the period of hospitalization, blood was collected at three time-points at an interval of 3–4 d after admission: day 1 (T1), 4 d later (T2), and 7 d after first collection (T3) (Fig 2A). All the patients suffered from severe COVID-19, according to Indian Council of Medical Research guidelines, symptoms and showed evidence of ARDS as measured by their oxygen saturation (ratio of oxygen saturation [SpO 2 ] and fraction of inspired oxygen [FiO 2 ]) which ranged between 100–300 mmHg. To evaluate the respiratory status across the ARDS patients, the area under the curve (AUC) was computed as described earlier from the SpO 2 /FiO 2 ratio kinetics curve over 7 d post admission (4, 12). Despite all the patients having severe COVID-19, their SpO 2 curve varied from 100 to 2,000 mmHg. The patients were segregated into two groups based on AUC values. Patients with an AUC ≤771.7 were categorized as Low AUC and had median SpO 2 /FiO 2 ratios between 90–150 mmHg, whereas those with an AUC > 771.7 were designated as High AUC with median SpO 2 /FiO 2 ratios between 100–350 mmHg (Fig 2B). Between the two groups, there was no difference in the median age of the patients (low = 59 [22–82] yr; high = 56.5 [46–84] yr). Whereas all the patients in the High AUC group recovered, three patients in the Low AUC group resulted in mortality (Table S1). In the Low AUC group, only one patient received convalescent plasma therapy (CPT), whereas in the High AUC group, six patients underwent the same treatment. In addition, a few patients in both groups also received remdesivir, ivermectin, and corticosteroids such as dexamethasone, hydrocortisone along with other drugs as part of their treatment regimen (Table 1). Type 2 diabetes and hypertension were amongst the common comorbidities observed in both the groups. Furthermore, there were no significant differences observed in the biochemical parameters between the patients in both the groups. Figure S1. Patient statification and comparison of DE genes and transcripts between time point T3 and T1. (A) The patient stratification from a randomized clinical trial for longitudinal transcriptome expression study from standard of care and convalescent plasma therapy groups. (B) The bar plot represents biotypes proportions for the significantly up-regulated (in red) and down-regulated (in blue) transcripts between T3 versus T1 comparison. (C) The bar plot represents significantly up-regulated (in red) and down-regulated (in blue) genes biotype proportions between T3 versus T1. (D) Volcano plot representing differential gene expression between T3 and T1. (E) The log 2 fold change of overlapping genes from gene-level and transcript-level expression analysis. Figure 2. Differential transcript expression between ICU-admitted COVID-19 ARDS patients across longitudinal profiling between T3 and T1. (A) Blood PBMCs were collected at three time-points–T1, T2, and T3, for patients and classified into two groups of Low AUC and High AUC. (B) The SpO 2 /FiO 2 ratio curve for patients across 7 d from the first day of sample collection divides the patients into Low AUC and High AUC groups. (C) Global transcriptome diversity across different biotypes of genes for the human genome, representing higher transcript proportion to genes. (D) Volcano plot representing differentially expressed transcripts between T3 and T1. (E) Circular heatmap representing the log 2 fold change for the differentially expressed transcripts (*represents the significantly expressed log 2 fold changes). (F) The dot plot represents transcripts with multiple significantly expressed isoforms; the color corresponds to the log twofold change between T3 and T1. (G) The slope plot represents the number of nonsignificant isoforms expressed for each significant isoform for the up-regulated and down-regulated transcripts between T3 and T1. Multiple genes having the same number of transcripts/expressing the same number of transcripts are clubbed together. (H) Venn diagram represents the overlap between differential expressed genes (in blue) and transcripts (in red). (I) The plot represents the significantly enriched reactome pathways for DGE (as blue triangles) and DTEs (as red dots). The size of the icon represents the number of genes involved in the pathway. Table 1. Clinical characteristics of the patient cohort.

Transcript expression patterns reveal suppressed transcript diversity and B-cell response during disease progression According to the Ensembl (GRCh38) genome reference, there are ∼20 k protein coding and ∼17 k noncoding genes in humans which transcribe more than 150 and 50 k distinct transcripts, respectively (Fig 2C). During infection, the transcriptome dynamics has been shown to vary depending on the type of infection and the severity of the disease condition. Therefore, we examined the expression dynamics across the time points from the RNA-seq data at both the gene and transcript isoform levels to derive granular understanding of the patient transcriptome through disease progression. We begin by looking at the transcript-level expression patterns. We observed that 133 transcript isoforms varied significantly between T3 and T1, 107 transcripts down-regulated and 26 up-regulated at Padj < 0.05 and log 2 FC |1| (Fig 2D) (Table S2). However, across other time point comparisons (T1 versus T2 and T2 versus T3), no significant transcripts were found. We filtered any unannotated transcripts and pseudogenes (n = 20) for further consideration. We then look at the biotypes of each transcript because various isoforms of the same gene were found to be significantly expressed. We find most of the transcripts fall into protein-coding biotypes (n = 67), whereas 15 transcripts were annotated with retained introns, 10 transcripts with nonsense mediated decay, four were lncRNAs and nine processed transcripts. We also observed the presence of several immunoglobulin heavy and light chain transcripts (IG), two for constant (C) and seven for variable regions (V) in the significant isoforms (Fig 2E). Interestingly, all the immunoglobulin transcripts are down-regulated at T3 compared with T1. It is important to note that we observed multiple isoforms for some of the differentially expressed transcripts (IL18R1, IFI27, SEMA4D, SIGLEC1, FKBP5, TTN, SERPINA1, DHRS13, SYNE1, NAIP, MAP2K6, KIAA1958, TLR5, and CDK5RAP2) (Fig 2F). Majority of these transcripts are down-regulated at T3, and the decreased level of these gene isoforms are involved functionally in decreased B cell and T helper cell activation, type I interferon function, and increased inflammatory cytokine response mediated by TNF-α and TLR signaling pathways (13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19). Independent investigations have also found that genes related with some of these transcripts (IGI27, SEMA4D, SIGLEC1, and SERPINA1) are repressed in severe COVID-19, underlining their potential as early predictors of severity (20, 21, 22). Of the total differentially expressed transcripts, 61% of the transcripts were protein coding transcript at T3, compared with the 48% protein coding transcript at T1 (Fig S1B and C). We also observed an overall decreased transcript diversity (measured by the number of significantly expressed transcripts of the gene versus the number of nonsignificant transcripts expressed) at T3 compared with T1 (Fig 2G). As the infection progresses from T1 to T3, the findings show an offset in transcript diversity focused at transcription of more protein-coding transcripts in response to the infection. Next, we performed gene-level differential expression analysis across time points to compare with transcript-level analysis. We found 118 genes to be differentially expressed between T3 and T1 (Padj < 0.05 and log 2 FC |1.5|), with 78 being down-regulated, whereas 40 genes were up-regulated at T3 (Fig S1D) (Table S3). Overall, there was an overlap of 27 genes between gene and transcript level DE, with two genes, KIAA1958 and HIC1, having multiple significantly expressed isoforms (Figs 2H and S1E). Even though the direction of expression was comparable at the gene and transcript levels, only 20% of the differentially expressed transcripts (DTEs) were captured at the gene level. We used gene set enrichment analysis to investigate if the functional implications of all the DE genes and transcripts overlapped. We found immune response-related pathways like anti-inflammatory response, FC receptor-mediated NF-κB, MAPK and phagocytosis pathways, adaptive immune response, and BCR activation pathways to be negatively enriched at both the gene and transcript levels. However, several pathways like cell cycle, scavenging of heme from plasma, vesicle-mediated transport, cytokine and interleukin signaling pathways, and RNA pol II transcription, ESR-mediated signaling pathways were negatively enriched at only the transcript level (Fig 2I). This suggests that transcript level DEs highlight the alteration of cellular processes vital to maintaining homeostasis and strengthening immunological response during SARS-CoV-2 infection, in addition to the host immune response. To validate our analysis of transcript-level expression, we conducted Leafcutter analysis comparing T1, T2, and T3 time points. We identified 133 clusters with significant differential splicing between T3 and T1. Out of these, nine clusters were found to overlap with differentially expressed transcripts (CDK5RAP2, EPSTI1, FBXO9, FCGR1B, NAIP NAIPP2, SERPINA1, SHISA5, and SYNE1). Interestingly, no transcripts were found to overlap between the T2 and T3 time point comparison. However, we did observe significant differential splicing in 30 genes between T2 and T1 (Table S4). The CDK5RAP2 gene exhibits five significantly differentially expressed transcripts with distinct biotypes (protein-coding, retained intron, processed transcripts) (Fig 2E). Our investigation into the junctions for this transcript revealed differential splicing across three exons (Fig 3A). Specifically, junction “a” demonstrated an up-regulation at T3 (with a dPSI of 0.325), whereas both junctions “b” and “c” exhibited down-regulation at T3 (with dPSIs of −1.40 and −0.135, respectively) (Fig 3B). Notably, junctions “b” and “c” corresponded to the processed transcript biotype isoforms, whereas junction “a” corresponded to the biotype associated with protein-coding or retained intron (Fig 3C). Despite all these transcripts experiencing down-regulation at T3, we observed a higher occurrence of exon-skipping events at T3. This suggests an inclination towards the production of protein-coding transcripts at the T3 time point compared with T1. Figure 3. Alternative splicing serves as a mechanism influencing the expression of distinct isoforms. (A) Leafcutter visualization illustrates the differential splicing of the CDK5RAP2 gene exon junctions between the T3 and T1 time points. (A, B) The statistics presents junctions, indicating dPSI (Delta Percent Spliced In) values for the three exon junctions of CDK5RAP2 as depicted in (A). (C) An outline of the expressed transcripts for CDK5RAP2 includes their biotypes, with emphasis on the junction featuring reads subject to differential splicing.

Transcript expression indicates dysregulated T-cell activation in severe ARDS patients As we observed a significant difference in the SpO 2 between the high and low AUC patients, we performed differential transcript and gene expression analysis between high and low AUC within each time-point (Fig 4A). The patient subgroups did not differ at T1, but we observed 63 transcript isoforms to be differentially expressed at T2 (12 up-regulated and 51 down-regulated, Padj < 0.05 and log 2 FC |1|) (Fig 4B) (Table S5). Whereas at T3, 105 transcript isoforms were differentially expressed (50 up-regulated and 55 down-regulated, Padj < 0.05 and log 2 FC |1|) (Fig 4C) (Table S6). Interestingly, there was an overlap of only eight transcripts (ABI3, BCL11B, CD5, CR1, EST1, PVRIG, SLC25A38, and TRBC1) between the AUC comparisons at T2 and T3 (Fig 4D). The down-regulation of CD5, BCL11B, and PVRIG transcripts in the low AUC group of both T2 and T3 suggest a decreased T cell activation, TCR signaling, and an increased T cell exhaustion (Fig 4E) (23, 24, 25, 26). When the transcripts are classified by biotype, we discover that most of the transcripts are protein coding (79% DTE at T2 and 68% DTE at T3) (Fig 4F). Interestingly, we observed all the significant isoforms of T cell receptor genes to be down-regulated in low AUC patients over time, pointing towards a decreased T cell response in the severe COVID-19 patients (27, 28, 29). Similar to our previous finding, we observed a decreased transcript diversity for the differentially expressed transcripts in the low AUC group at both T2 and T3 (P-value = 0.0015 at T2 and P-value = 0.014 at T3) (Fig 4G and H). However, the protein coding transcript isoforms was less abundant in the low AUC group compared to the High AUC at both T2 (25% protein coding transcript in low AUC, 92.15% protein transcripts coding in High AUC; P-value 0.001) and T3 (58% protein coding transcript in low AUC, 78.18% protein transcripts coding in High AUC; P-value 0.026) (Fig S2A and B).We also see an increase in lncRNA at T3 in the Low AUC group (P-value 0.01). We hypothesized that the decreased transcript diversity and transcription of protein coding isoforms are associated with a more severe form of the SARS-CoV-2 infection. Figure 4. Differential transcript expression between Low AUC and High AUC patients across the time points. (A) The SpO 2 /FiO 2 ratio of ICU-admitted patients fluctuated over time, and each time point was investigated for DE of transcripts to elucidate variations between the two severity sub-groups. (B, C) The volcano plots represent the DE transcripts between Low AUC and High AUC groups at (B) T2 and (C) T3 time points. (D) The Venn diagram represents the overlap of DTEs between Low and High AUC groups between T2 (yellow) and T3 (red). (E) The dot plot represents the log 2 fold change of the isoforms that are overlapping between the two time-points. (F) The circular heatmap represents the different biotypes of the isoforms expressed between Low and High AUC across time points (*represents significance in that group). (G, H) The violin plots represent the ratio of significant to nonsignificant isoforms between the up-regulated and down-regulated transcripts for (G) T2 Low versus High AUC group, and (H) T3 Low versus High AUC groups. (I) The Venn diagram represents the overlap of genes between the gene-level (violet) and transcript-level (orange) DE comparisons between T2 Low versus High AUC group. (J) The Venn diagram represents the overlap of genes between the gene-level (violet) and transcript-level (orange) DE comparison between T3 Low versus High AUC. (K) The dot plot represents the overlap between gene- and transcript-level comparisons of T2 Low versus High AUC with the color of the dot representing the log 2 fold change. (L) The dot plot represents the overlap between gene and transcript-level comparison of T3 Low versus High AUC with the color of the dot representing the log 2 fold change. (M) The plot represents the significantly enriched reactome pathways for DGEs (as triangles) and DTEs (as dots) at T2 (yellow) and T3 (red). The size of the icon represents the number of genes involved in the pathway. Figure S2. Comparison of differentially expressed gene and transcript between high and low AUC across time points. The bar plots represent the biotype proportions between significantly up-regulated (in purple) and down-regulated (in orange) transcripts between. (A, B) T2 Low versus High AUC groups, and (B) T3 Low versus High AUC groups. (C, D) The volcano plot represents differentially expressed genes between (C) T2 Low versus High AUC groups, and (D) T3 Low versus High AUC groups. (E, F) The bar plots represent the biotype proportions between significantly up-regulated (in purple) and down-regulated (in orange) genes between (E) T2 Low versus High AUC groups, and (F) T3 Low versus High AUC groups. When we performed differentially expressed genes (DGE) analysis between the Low and High AUC groups at both T2 and T3, we observed 242 DE genes at T2 (34 up-regulated and 208 down-regulated in the Low AUC) and 363 DE genes at T3 (150 up-regulated and 213 down-regulated in the Low AUC) (Padj 0.05 and log 2 FC |1.5|) (Fig S2C and D) (Tables S7 and S8). The genes followed a similar trend in the abundance of protein coding genes in the low AUC group compared with High AUC at both T2 and T3 (P-value 0.001) (Fig S2E and F). Despite having little overlap with the differentially expressed transcripts at T2 and T3 (Fig 4I and J), the expression profile of the overlapping genes and transcripts that were differentially expressed were similar at both T2 and T3 (Fig 4K and L). To understand the function of the DE genes and transcripts between the high and low AUC groups at both the time points, we performed pathway enrichment analysis which highlighted distinct pathways associated with transcripts that were not associated with the DE genes otherwise (Fig 4M). For example, pathways related to translation and amino acid metabolism were positively enriched in the low AUC group at T2, suggesting a dysregulated translation and amino acid metabolism process in the severe COVID-19 patients (30). We also observed a positive enrichment of the neutrophil degranulation pathway, a hallmark of severe COVID-19 infection, in the low AUC group at T2 (31). On the other hand, the PD-1 pathway and CD28-mediated co-stimulatory pathway were negatively enriched in the low AUC group at T3, indicating a dysregulated T cell activation in the severe COVID-19 patients (32). The TCR signaling pathway was also negatively enriched at both T2 and T3 in the low AUC group, further suggesting the same. Overall, the pathway enrichment analysis highlights dysregulated metabolic function and T cell-mediated immune response in the low AUC group at T2 and T3. At the same time, it also highlights that transcript level analysis of the host response can provide deeper insights about the disease state during an infection (33). Interestingly, two pathways, adaptive immune response and IL-1 signaling pathway were negatively enriched based on transcript expression, but positively enriched based on the gene expression profile in the low AUC group. To gain a better understanding of this disparity, we investigated the cytokine and immune cell profiles.

Integrated analysis reveals immune response dynamics and key associations with disease progression Because we have differential abundance of the immune/inflammatory pathways and counter-acting enrichment patterns of two immune-related pathways at the same time, we wanted to characterize the immune/inflammatory response further (Fig 4M). We quantified the plasma cytokines of these patients across the time points. The cytokine expression across time points are available as Table S9. The B cell, T cell, and dendritic cell subsets were also quantified using specific antibodies across time points (Fig 5A). The complete cell type abundance for each individual is available as Table S10. We observed IL-18 to be significantly decreased (P-value = 0.029) at T3 compared with T1 (Fig 5B), whereas macrophage migration inhibitory factor (MIF) level was significantly high (P-value = 0.0034) at T3 compared with T1 (Fig 5C). SCGF-b, IL-16, and IL-6 were also differentially expressed at different time points (Fig 5D–F). The activated B cell and T helper cell populations were also decreased at T3 compared with the T1 (Fig 5G–I), suggesting a decreased B and T cell response at T3, conforming to our initial finding. Whereas the higher expression of MIF was reported to be associated with severe COVID-19 (34), down-regulation of IL-18 is possibly because of the decreased T cell function (35). Figure 5. Longitudinal dynamics of cytokines and cell types and association with gene/transcript expression. (A) The longitudinal dynamics of gene/transcripts and their association with immune cells and cytokines is explored using a Bayesian network. (B, C, D, E, F) The raincloud plots represent cytokine levels across time points (in pg/ml) T1 (in blue), T2 (in yellow), and T3 (in red) for (B) IL-18, (C) MIF, (D) SCGF-b, (E) IL-16, and (F) IL-6. (G, H, I) The raincloud plots represent cell types differentially abundant across time points for (G) CD27−CD38+ activated B cells, (H) CD4+CCR6-CXCR3- helper T cells (I) CD4+CCR6+ helper T cell populations. (J) The Bayesian network represents the connections among clusters of cytokines, cell types, differentially expressed (DE) genes/isoforms, and clinical parameters between T3 and T1. Circular nodes represent DE transcripts, whereas triangle nodes represent DE genes. The color-coded nodes represent various biotypes of genes and transcripts pink for protein-coding, blue for lncRNA, light pink for pseudogenes, orange for immunoglobulins; green nodes representing clinical parameters, purple nodes represent cytokines, and yellow nodes represent cell types. To summarize the findings related to the progression of the disease from T1 to T3, we constructed a Bayesian network model. This model incorporated the differential expression of genes and transcripts between T1 and T3, cytokine expression, cell type abundance, and clinical parameters including AUC and outcomes. We observed two prominent nodes consisting of AUC and time, suggesting that the AUC is a time-independent clinical variable, whereas the outcome is dependent on AUC (Fig 5J). It is noteworthy that we identified an association between CNGA4, a nucleotide-gated channel, and time. CNGA4 was found to be associated with transcripts of MAP2K6, CDK5RAP2, TLR5, and CLEC4D, and the IL-8 cytokine and CD4+ T cell abundance. This association indicates the involvement of TLR signaling and inflammatory response, and it exhibits variability over time. Another interesting finding is the presence of a node comprising primarily T helper cells, which is associated with time. This suggests a potential association between the T helper cell population and disease progression, supporting our previous observation of decreased T helper cell function at time point (T3). We also observed a correlation between time and the pro-inflammatory cytokine growth-related oncogene-α (GRO-α). Intriguingly, specific transcripts of SIGLEC1, IFI27, EPSTI1, and KIAA1958 genes were found to be associated with GRO-α, and these genes are also involved in regulating the interferon response. In addition, we noticed a cluster containing immunoglobulin genes and transcripts, particularly the variable regions of Immunoglobulin Heavy/Kappa/Lambda chains, which showed an association with the severity (AUC). Three cytokines, IL-4, IL-13, and G-CSF were also found to be associated with the immunoglobulin genes, and are known to be involved in the immunoglobulin response cascade during an infection (36, 37, 38, 39). The Bayesian network revealed the association of specific genes and transcripts with time (TLR signaling, inflammatory response, effector T cell function, and interferon signaling) and AUC (immunoglobulin response).