Characterization of Na+ currents regulating intrinsic excitability of optic tectal neurons

In this study, our objective was to investigate the molecular mechanisms through which neurons in the optic tectum adjust their intrinsic excitability during both circuit development and with enhanced sensory experience. Understanding these mechanisms is crucial for comprehending how retinotectal circuits are formed. We found that tectal neurons homeostatically adapt their intrinsic excitability during development and in response to visual experience by altering the amplitude of specific Na + currents, namely fast, persistent, and resurgent Na + currents. Critically, we show that this adaptation required changes in expression of Na + channel subtype Na v 1.6, which is a requirement for sensory experience-dependent homeostatic increases in Na + current amplitude and intrinsic excitability. We further extend these findings to show that this mechanism is critical for the functional development of the retinotectal circuity, as dysregulation of Na v 1.6 channel expression during a key period of development, causes deficits in behaviors that depend on visual and multisensory processing. Overall, these findings highlight the critical role that dynamic regulation of Na + channel gene expression plays in the homoeostatic regulation of neuronal excitability, and the importance of this process for normal circuit development. This mechanism enhances our understanding of the molecular factors influencing excitability in the developing nervous system and underscores the need to better understand the role of Na + channel subtype-specific current adaptation in regulating circuit formation during nervous system development.

Voltage-gated Na + channels mediate distinct fast, persistent, and resurgent Na + currents that display characteristic time scales, voltage dependencies, and gating properties; all of which can influence neuronal excitability. Fast and persistent Na + currents have been identified in Xenopus tectal neurons ( Aizenman et al, 2003 ; Hamodi et al, 2016 ), with fast Na + currents known to be regulated with changes in neuronal excitability across development and with experience-dependent changes in synaptic strength ( Aizenman et al, 2003 ; Pratt & Aizenman, 2007 ; Hamodi et al, 2016 ). It is not known whether resurgent currents exist in this developing system, or whether they can also be regulated by experience.

Xenopus laevis tadpoles perform visually guided behaviors even as the optic tectum, the principal midbrain structure for sensory integration, continues to develop. Experience-dependent development of this sensory circuit relies on the tight regulation of intrinsic excitability ( Dong & Aizenman, 2012 ), with changes in excitability correlated with changes in the amplitude of Na + currents ( Aizenman et al, 2003 ; Pratt & Aizenman, 2007 ; Ciarleglio et al, 2015 ). However, little is known about what mechanism is responsible for changes in Na + currents, nor of the molecular underpinnings of voltage-gated currents in this system. Knowledge of these mechanisms can provide important insights as to how neurons regulate excitability to ensure that they continue to function correctly even as the wider circuit continues to develop and undergo structural and functional rearrangement.

Results

Expression of Na+ channel subtypes are differentially regulated in the Xenopus optic tectum during key developmental time windows and in response to changes in network activity How are voltage-gated Na+ currents regulated to control intrinsic excitability? Na+ channels are comprised of alpha and beta subunits, the alternate expression of which confers Na+ channels with distinct cellular expression profiles, subcellular localization, conduction properties, and responses to Na+ channel activators and inhibitors (Savio-Galimberti et al, 2012). The alpha subunits (Na v 1.1–Na v 1.9) are the pore-forming components of Na+ channels, whereas the accessory beta subunits (Na v 1β–Na v 4β) can regulate expression, cellular localization, and gating properties of Na+ channels (O’Malley & Isom, 2015). A search of the X. laevis genome (Xenbase: X. laevis version 9.2 on JBrowse) revealed that X. laevis expresses alpha subunit genes encoding for the brain-expressed voltage-gated Na+ channel subtypes Na v 1.1, Na v 1.2, and Na v 1.6. Xenopus also expresses the accessory beta subunit Na v 4β that has a well-described role in regulating neuronal excitability by mediating resurgent Na+ currents (Bant & Raman, 2010). If the regulation of Na+ channel expression is a mechanism to control voltage-gated Na+ currents and intrinsic excitability, then we would predict that the expression of individual Na+ channel genes would correlate with changes in the intrinsic excitability of tectal neurons. Because the intrinsic excitability of tectal neurons is regulated across tectal circuit development and increased in response to a short-term patterned sensory experience (Aizenman et al, 2003; Pratt & Aizenman, 2007; Ciarleglio et al, 2015), we used qRT-PCR to quantify the expression of Na v 1.1, Na v 1.2, Na v 1.6, and Na v 4β subunits in the optic tectum in these conditions. As the tectal circuitry matures between developmental stages 42 and 49, the intrinsic excitability of tectal neurons peaks at stage 46 congruent with an overall increase in the level of excitatory synaptic input at this stage of circuit development (Fig 2A) (Pratt & Aizenman, 2007). If the expression levels of individual Na+ channel genes correlate with changes in neuronal intrinsic excitability, we would predict increased expression at developmental stage 46. Interestingly, we found that the expression levels of Na v 1.1 and Na v 1.6 in the optic tectum were regulated developmentally, but with differing developmental expression profiles (Fig 2B and Table S1). We found that the expression levels of Na v 1.1 increased with development. We measured a ∼twofold increase in Na v 1.1 expression levels between stage 42 and stage 49 (st 42: 1.00 ± 0.12, st 49: 1.84 ± 0.31; P = 0.0151), but no significant change between stages 42 and stage 46 (st 46: 1.57 ± 0.25; P = 0.0535) or between stage 46 and stage 49 (P = 0.2106). Although this increase in Na v 1.1 levels may signal maturation of neurons, it does not correlate with developmental changes in intrinsic excitability. In contrast, Na v 1.6 expression levels peaked at developmental stage 46, when intrinsic excitability is highest. Expression of Na v 1.6 was increased ∼twofold between stage 42 and stage 46 (st 42: 1.00 ± 0.09, st 46: 1.71 ± 0.22; P = 0.0350), with the level of expression at stage 49 being not significantly different from stages 46 (st 49: 1.40 ± 0.32; P = 0.1932) or stages 42 (P = 0.1932). Unlike the developmental regulation of Na v 1.1 and Na v 1.6 channels, the expression levels of Na v 1.2 and Na v 4β remained largely unchanged across development (Fig 2B). These data suggest that Na v 1.1 channel expression increases with the functional maturation of tectal neurons, whereas the expression of Na v 1.6 channels more closely matches developmental changes in intrinsic excitability. Figure 2. The expression of Na+ channel genes is regulated with developmental and homeostatic changes in neuronal intrinsic excitability. (A) Schematic illustrates how tectal neurons homeostatically adapt intrinsic excitability in response to changing excitatory synaptic drive across development and in response to 4 h exposure to enhanced visual stimulation (EVS) to maintain a broad dynamic range and, thereby, conserve input–output function as the tectal circuitry changes (Aizenman et al, 2003; Pratt & Aizenman, 2007; Ciarleglio et al, 2015). (B) Expression levels of selected brain-expressed voltage-gated Na+ channel alpha and beta subunits in the optic tectum at key development stages. Developmental stages were selected to sample immature tectal neurons with low excitability (stage 42), highly excitable tectal neurons undergoing experience-dependent circuit remodeling (stage 46), and mature tectal neurons with low excitability (stage 49). The expression of Na+ channel alpha and beta subunits genes was normalized to a housekeeper (RSP13), before determining the fold change in expression from developmental stage 42 (Na v 1.1 stage 42 versus stage 49, P = 0.0151; Na v 1.6: stage 42 versus stage 46, P = 0.0350. N = 3 experiments with RNA isolated from 10 tadpoles). See Table S1 for comparisons of expression levels between all developmental stages. (C) Expression levels of selected Na+ channel alpha and beta subunits in the optic tectum of stage 49 tadpoles with or without 4 h exposure to EVS, which triggers a homeostatic increase in neuronal excitability. Expression is shown as the fold change in normalized Na+ channel alpha and beta subunit gene expression compared with naïve stage 49 control tadpoles (Ctrl versus EVS: Na v 1.1, P = 0.0.108; Na v 1.6, P = 0.0135; Na v 4β, P = 0.0434. N = 3 experiments with RNA isolated from 10 tadpoles). To test whether observed changes in Na+ channel expression levels were simply a function of tectal neuron development, or whether changes in Na+ channel expression represents a mechanism for the homeostatic regulation of in tectal neuron excitability, we quantified the expression of Na+ channel genes in the optic tectum of stage 49 tadpoles exposed to 4 h of enhanced visual stimulation (EVS). EVS is a well-established method for triggering increased intrinsic excitability of tectal neurons as a homeostatic response to decreased excitatory synaptic drive (Fig 2A) (Aizenman et al, 2003; Ciarleglio et al, 2015). Critically, we found that Na v 1.6 expression levels, and to a lesser extent Na v 1.1 expression levels, were increased in response to EVS (Fig 2C). The level of Na v 1.6 expression was increased ∼fourfold in the optic tectum of tadpoles exposed to EVS compared with naïve stage 49 controls (Ctrl: 1.00 ± 0.18, EVS: 3.80 ± 1.13; P = 0.0135). We also found a ∼threefold increase in the expression of Na v 4β (Ctrl: 1.00 ± 0.07, EVS: 3.21 ± 1.31; P = 0.0434), whereas a more modest ∼twofold increase in the level of Na v 1.1 expression was observed in the optic tectum of EVS exposed tadpoles (Ctrl: 1.00 ± 0.23, EVS: 1.71 ± 0.13; P = 0.0108), whereas Na v 1.2 expression levels were unchanged between control tadpoles and EVS-exposed tadpoles (Ctrl: 1.00 ± 0.13, EVS: 1.00 ± 0.09; P = 0.9460). Given the well-established link between Na v 1.6 and Na v 4β expression and the regulation of resurgent Na+ currents and intrinsic excitability (Grieco et al, 2005; Bant & Raman, 2010; Lewis & Raman, 2011), these data provide evidence that tectal neurons homeostatically control their intrinsic excitability by regulating the amplitude of Na+ currents through changes in Na v 1.6 gene expression levels, and perhaps via the regulation of a resurgent Na+ current. Our data also show that up-regulation of Na v 1.1 expression contributes to the increased amplitude of Na+ currents as intrinsic excitability is homeostatically increased. However, the modest up-regulation of Na v 1.1 compared with Na v 1.6, and the fact that Na v 1.1 expression levels were most elevated at stage 49 when tectal cells are less excitable, would indicate that their role in regulating excitability may be less important compared with Na v 1.6 channels.

Persistent and resurgent Na+ currents, but not the fast Na+ current, are insensitive to tetrodotoxin (TTX) We next performed a series of experiments utilizing either ion substitution or specific channel inhibitors to further characterize the ionic permeability and channel types that contribute to the fast, persistent, and resurgent Na+ currents observed in tectal neurons. To confirm that persistent and resurgent Na+ currents identified in this study were indeed the result of Na+ influx, we performed an ion substitution experiment by recording voltage-clamp currents when extracellular Na+ was replaced with NMDG. NMDG is an impermeant organic monovalent cation that abolishes inward Na+ currents (Blair & Bean, 2002) (Fig 4A–D). When we recorded from tectal neurons in NMDG external using a Tris-based internal solution (compare black and grey traces in Fig 4A–C), we found that blocking Na+ influx abolished the fast, persistent and resurgent Na+ currents (Fig 4D–F and Table S2). Abolishing Na+ currents revealed a small presumptive Ca2+ current as previously described (Hamodi & Pratt, 2014). To show that the effect of NMDG external was specific to Na+ currents, we also recorded voltage-clamp currents using a K+-based internal (Fig S4), which confirmed that NMDG specifically abolishes Na+ currents. Furthermore, to exclude the possibility that the observed persistent and resurgent currents are the result of inward flux of K+ ions, we measured Na+ currents when K+ channels were blocked by performing recordings with a TEA-based external saline. Not unsurprisingly, we observed no effect of blocking K+ influx on Na+ currents (Table S2). These data suggest that the persistent and resurgent Na+ currents identified in this study are carried by voltage-gated Na+ channels. Figure S4. Removal of external Na+ specifically inhibits Na+ influx without affecting K+ currents. (A) Example voltage-clamp recordings with a K+-based internal saline in control and Na+ deficient (NMDG) external saline solutions. Magnifications of the initial 30 ms of each trace illustrate how Na+ and K+ currents are temporally isolated in mixed current recordings. (B) I–V plot illustrates the specific effect of removing external Na+ ions on the Na+ currents (circles), sparing the K+ current (squares). (C, D) Quantification of the effect of NMDG external on Na+ currents and K+ currents (****P < 0.0001, n = 7–9 cells). Figure 4. The persistent and resurgent Na+ currents, but not the fast Na+ current, are insensitive to tetrodotoxin (TTX). (A, B, C) Example voltage-clamp recordings from tectal neurons with a Tris-based internal solution to isolate Na+ currents from stage 49 tectal neurons in control conditions (black), in zero Na+ external solution (NMDG) to block all inward Na+ currents (grey), in 1 µM TTX to block TTX-sensitive Na+ currents (magenta), or in 100 nM Cd2+ to block Ca2+ currents (cyan). (A) Example recordings show fast and persistent from a single depolarizing step to −15 mV for each experimental group. (A, B) Magnification of the initial 15 ms of the recordings shown in (A) to a series of voltage steps (−65 to +25 mV) to highlight the effect of each treatment on the fast Na+ current. Note that TTX attenuates fast but not persistent Na+ currents, whereas blocking all Na+ influx by replacing external Na+ with NMDG attenuates both fast and persistent currents to reveal a small, presumptive Ca2+ current. (C) Example recordings illustrating the effect of each condition on the resurgent Na+ current. (D, E, F) Quantification of peak amplitudes for the (D) fast, (E) persistent, and (F) resurgent Na+ currents for each experimental group. Groups were compared using a Welch’s ANOVA test with Dunnett T3 test for multiple comparisons. n values for (D, E, F) were 87 stage 49 controls, 15 NMDG, 27 TTX, 11 TTX + Cd2+, and 12 Cd2+. Values and comparisons are shown in Table S2. Source data are available for this figure. TTX-resistant Na+ currents have been observed in neurons of anuran species (Campbell, 1992a, 1992b; Kobayashi et al, 1993, 1996). Although the fast Na+ current in Xenopus tectal neurons is sensitive to the Na+ channel blocker TTX (Aizenman et al, 2003), it remained to be determined whether persistent and resurgent Na+ currents are sensitive to TTX. Because mammalian Na v 1.1, Na v 1.2, and Na v 1.6 channel subtypes are TTX-sensitive, we predicted that TTX would also abolish the persistent and resurgent currents in tectal neurons. However, when we measured Na+ currents in the presence of 1 µM TTX (magenta traces in Fig 4A–C), we found that TTX attenuated the fast Na+ current as expected; however, surprisingly, there was no significant effect of TTX on the amplitude of persistent or resurgent Na+ currents (Fig 4D–F and Table S2). Moreover, the persistent and resurgent Na+ currents remained after the concentration of TTX was increased to 30 μM (Table S2), suggesting that the persistent and resurgent Na+ currents are largely TTX-insensitive in Xenopus tectal neurons. As we had observed no effect of TTX on the persistent and resurgent Na+ currents, we next tested whether the less-specific voltage-gated Na+ channels blocker lidocaine attenuates persistent and resurgent Na+ currents (Fig S5A and B). Because lidocaine binds Na+ channels in the inactivated state, we measured Na+ currents after a 10 s depolarizing step to 0 mV. When we measured Na+ currents in the presence of 1 µM lidocaine, we found a near abolishment of fast, persistent, and resurgent Na+ currents (Table S2). These data provide further evidence to suggest that persistent and resurgent Na+ currents in Xenopus tectal neurons are carried by TTX-resistant voltage-gated Na+ channels. Figure S5. Effect of lidocaine on Na+ currents in tectal neurons. (A) Example voltage-clamp recordings showing the effect of 1 µM lidocaine on the Na+ currents after a 10 s depolarization step to 0 mV, which allows for lidocaine block of open Na+ channels. Recordings were made with a Tris-based internal saline in stage 49 control tectal neurons (black) or tectal neurons exposed to lidocaine (blue). (B) Box indicates portion of each trace shown in (B). (B) Magnification of each trace illustrates how lidocaine affects the fast, persistent, and resurgent Na+ currents. Quantification is shown in Table S2. We had observed a small, presumptive Ca2+ current in the absence of extracellular Na+. Therefore, we examined whether the TTX-insensitive persistent and resurgent Na+ currents could be mediated by Ca2+ influx via voltage-gated Ca2+ channels. To test this, we recorded currents in the nonspecific voltage-gated Ca2+ channels blocker Cd2+ in the presence or absence of TTX (cyan traces in in Fig 4A–C). Crucially, we observed no effect of blocking voltage-gated Ca2+ channels on the amplitude of the fast, persistent or resurgent Na+ current (Fig 4D–F and Table S2). These findings show that Ca2+ influx contributes little to the persistent and resurgent current, consistent with the idea that the TTX-insensitive component of the persistent and resurgent Na+ currents being mediated by Na+ influx via voltage-gated Na+ channels. Taken together, these experiments confirm that tectal neurons express a TTX-sensitive fast Na+ current and extend this finding to demonstrate the presence of a TTX-insensitive component of the persistent and resurgent Na+ currents.