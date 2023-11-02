CRISPR/Cas9 bioluminescence-based assay for monitoring CFTR trafficking to the plasma membrane

This study describes simple cell-based “Add and Read” assays for detecting endogenous levels of WT-CFTR and its membrane localization. CFTR expression, glycosylation, localization, and function are preserved after HiBiT knock-in into the fourth extracellular loop (ECL4) of WT-CFTR. siRNA-mediated knockdown of CFTR demonstrates the utility of our assays. Our validated cell-based model provides a platform for preparing new CF HTS models using the direct introduction of specific mutations by genome editing. Furthermore, our optimized pipeline for CRISPR/Cas9-mediated HiBiT knock-in enables the insertion of HiBiT into CFTR protein variants in other cell lines, allowing the creation of novel models for CFTR mutations with currently no available therapies.

Utilizing CRISPR/Cas9-mediated genome editing ( Jinek et al, 2012 ; Cong et al, 2013 ) and the structural complementation reporter system HiBiT/LgBiT ( Schwinn et al, 2018 ), we developed a bioluminescence-based assay for quantifying and localizing endogenously expressed WT-CFTR. The HiBiT/LgBiT is a bioluminescent binary reporter system derived from previously engineered NanoLuc luciferase ( Hall et al, 2012 ). It takes advantage of the NanoLuc binary technology (NanoBiT; Dixon et al, 2016 ) exploiting the assembly of split NanoLuc from its 18-kD subunit called Large BiT (LgBiT) and a small complementary subunit. Several variants of small complementary subunits have been developed with various affinities to LgBiT. One of them, an 11-amino acid peptide (1.3 kD), termed HiBiT ( Schwinn et al, 2018 ), produces bright and quantitative luminescence upon high-affinity complementation with LgBiT in the presence of a substrate. Its small size makes HiBiT an ideal tag for monitoring endogenously expressed proteins when inserted by genome editing. The HiBiT-tagged proteins can easily be quantified and localized by “Add and Read”' assays.

With over 2,000 identified CFTR mutation variants ( The clinical and Functional TRanslation of CFTR, 2023 ), the most common mutation is the deletion of three nucleotides leading to the loss of phenylalanine at position 508 of the CFTR protein (ΔF508). ∼90% of people with CF (PwCF) carry at least one copy of ΔF508, with 50% being ΔF508 homozygotes ( Guo et al, 2022 ). Conventionally, CFTR mutations are classified into six classes based on their effect on CFTR biosynthesis and cellular phenotype ( Zielenski, 2000 ; Boyle & De Boeck, 2013 ). Whereas the first two classes (I, II) are characterized by the absence of CFTR in the PM, the other four classes (III–VI) comprise CFTR mutations affecting channel function and/or the amount of CFTR protein rather than its trafficking. However, it has been described that some mutations result in a pleiotropic defect of the CFTR. For example, in the case of class II mutation ΔF508, most of the misfolded proteins do not reach the PM as they undergo endoplasmic reticulum-associated degradation (ERAD). Nonetheless, some of the misfolded ΔF508-CFTR can escape ERAD, thus reaching the PM, where they exhibit decreased activity and stability, both characteristic traits of class III and VI mutations ( Veit et al, 2016 ).

Results

Assay design and principle To develop novel bioluminescence-based assays for total quantification and live-cell detection of WT-CFTR in the PM, we used NanoBiT (Dixon et al, 2016) in combination with CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing. The NanoBiT is a unique fragment complementation reporter composed of two counterparts, HiBiT (1.3 kD) and Large Bit (LgBiT; 18 kD), derived from NanoLuc luciferase. We investigated two potential positions for CRISPR/Cas9-mediated knock-in of HiBiT in the ECL4 of WT-CFTR (Fig 1A) for bioluminescence-based quantification of both total endogenous levels (lytic assay) and live-cell detection of WT-CFTR in the PM (extracellular assay). In the lytic assay (Fig 1B), cells expressing WT-CFTR-HiBiT seeded in multi-well plates were lysed in a detergent-containing buffer in the presence of LgBiT and the substrate furimazine, followed by detection of luminescence. In contrast, no detergent was added in the reaction buffer when measuring live-cell plasma membrane localization in the extracellular assay (Fig 1B), so that only HiBiT-tagged proteins on the cell surface were detected. The luminescent signal in both assays was proportional to the amount of HiBiT-tagged CFTR in the cell lysate or in the PM of cells. Volumes were optimized for 96-well and 384-well plates for optimal assay performance, following a 1:1 ratio of medium (without FBS): Nano-Glo reagent for the lytic/extracellular assay, with volume ratios of 12.5:12.5 μl for 384-well and 50:50 μl for 96-well plates. Figure 1. Development and principle of HTS assays for WT-CFTR quantification and membrane detection. (A) Potential HiBiT tag positions in WT-CFTR. Schematic structure of CFTR domains: two transmembrane-spanning domains (TMD1 and 2), two nucleotide-binding domains (NBD1 and 2), and a regulatory domain (RD). Detail of the fourth extracellular loop (ECL4) depicting the CRISPR/Cas9 insertion of HiBiT tag at different positions, before or after glycosylation sites in the ECL4 of WT-CFTR. (B) Principle of Nano-Glo HiBiT detection systems. Quantification of total WT-CFTR-HiBiT expression (lytic assay) and live-cell detection in the membrane (extracellular assay).

Design and validation of Cas9/gRNA cleavage efficiency Two potential insertion sites for the HiBiT tag were selected based on the limited availability of the protospacer adjacent motif (PAM) sequences in ECL4 (Fig 2A). These sequences are required for the Cas9 function. We designed four different CRISPR RNAs (crRNAs; Fig 2B), located directly upstream to the PAM sequences, targeting a region in CFTR locus chr7: 117,603,509–117,603,625 coding for ECL4. crRNA1 and crRNA2 targeted loci after the glycosylation (GLY) sites in ECL4, whereas crRNA3 and crRNA4 recognized regions before GLY sites. Together with a Cas9-specific trans-activating CRISPR RNA (tracrRNA), these crRNAs form guide RNA (gRNA). The transfection efficiency of electroporation with ribonucleoprotein (RNP) complexes (Cas9:gRNA) was verified by fluorescence microscopy 48 h after transfection (Fig S1A). 16HBE14o- cells (HBE) transfected with RNPs were positive for fluorescent signal because of the fluorophore ATTO 550 (ex 561 nm; em 620 ± 35 nm) attached to tracrRNA. Autofluorescence was negligible in mock electroporated cells (i.e., electroporated without RNP) or in non-electroporated cells. To precisely analyze gene-cleavage efficiency (double-stranded breaks) and repairs by nonhomologous end joining (NHEJ) in the pool of edited cells, the targeted region in the genomic DNA was analyzed by Sanger sequencing 72 h posttransfection. Using Tracking of Indels by Decomposition (TIDE) online web tool software (Brinkman et al, 2014), we identified crRNA1 and crRNA3 as the best candidates, with 53.6% and 56.4% total gene-cutting efficiencies (Fig S1B). They were used in subsequent experiments for template-dependent HiBiT insertion using the homology-directed repair (HDR) mechanism of cells. For both crRNAs, the indels caused by NHEJ were found in proximity to the predicted Cas9 cut site of the PAM sequence. Figure 2. HiBiT tag positions in ECL4 of WT-CFTR and schematic representation of crRNAs sequences. (A) Two variants of HiBiT tag knock-in positions in ECL4. (B) crRNA target sequences with protospacer adjacent motif (PAM) sequence in red, glycosylation sites (GLY) in green, and cleavage site of each crRNA. Figure S1. Electroporation validation and Cas9/gRNA gene-cleavage efficiency. (A) The transfection efficiency of RNP complexes (Cas9:crRNA:tracrRNA) was verified by fluorescence microscopy 48 h after transfection (ex 561 nm; em 620 ± 35 nm). Control—HBE cells non-electroporated; Mock electroporation—HBE cells electroporated without RNP; Electroporation + RNPs—HBE cells electroporated with RNPs. (B) crRNAs gene-cleavage efficiency (double-stranded breaks) in the pool of edited cells analyzed by Tracking of Indels by Decomposition online web tool software (72 h posttransfection).

HDR-mediated knock-in of HiBiT tag into ECL4 To insert HiBiT into ECL4, we performed gene editing of the HBE cells using two previously validated RNP complexes in the presence of synthetic single-stranded oligodeoxynucleotide (ssODN) donors (Fig 3A). Either RNP1 complex containing crRNA1 or RNP3 complex, with crRNA3, targeting loci before or after the GLY sites in ECL4, was used. We tested ssODNs, with 6 or 8 amino acid linkers (6 or 8AA) on either side of the HiBiT sequence, specific for each RNP complex (Fig 3). ssODNs were designed with asymmetric lengths of homology arms to increase HDR efficiency and silent mutations in the PAM sequence to prevent recutting of the modified locus (Table S1). To assess the effect of the AA linker's length on HiBiT detection and the stability of the luminescent signal, lytic (Fig 3B) and extracellular (Fig 3C) assays were performed 7 and 14 d after cell electroporation (Figs 3B and C and S2A and B). The luminescent signal was recorded for 3 h to show the kinetic properties of both assays. The lytic and extracellular assays were performed with various amounts of seeded cells to determine an optimal cell number for the assays. Pools of cells edited with RNPs and ssODN with 8AA linkers provided enhanced signal compared with RNPs with 6AA linkers, when used for both lytic (RNP1/8AA 8.5 × 103 RLU, RNP3/8AA 12.5 × 103 RLU; Fig 3B) and extracellular assays (RNP1/8AA 5.5 × 103 RLU, RNP3/8AA 6.3 × 103 RLU; Fig 3C). Unmodified HBE cells (control) had a very low background auto-luminescence ∼1 × 103 RLU (relative light unit) in the lytic assay and ∼1.3 × 103 RLU in the extracellular assay (highest concentration of cells seeded). Consequently, we proceeded with RNPs and ssODNs containing 8AA linkers for further experiments. Figure 3. Comparison of single-stranded oligodeoxynucleotide with 6 and 8AA linkers for HiBiT knock-in. (A) Schematic of homology-directed repair-mediated knock-in of HiBiT with either 6 or 8AA linkers. (B) Lytic assay and (C) Extracellular assay 7 d posttransfection. Three different concentrations of cells (2 × 103, 4 × 103, and 6 × 103) were seeded. Highlighted numbers in graphs represent the signal for the highest concentration of cells after 30 min (mean ± SD, n = 3, technical replicates). Control = unmodified HBE cells. Figure S2. Comparison of single-stranded oligodeoxynucleotide with 6 and 8AA linkers for HiBiT knock-in 14 d post-electroporation. (A) Lytic assay and (B) Extracellular assay 14 d posttransfection. Three different concentrations of cells (2 × 103, 4 × 103, and 6 × 103) were seeded. Highlighted numbers in graphs represent the signal for the highest concentration of cells after 30 min (mean ± SD, n = 3, technical replicates). Control = non-modified HBE cells.

Preparation of monoclonal cell lines expressing WT-CFTR-HiBiT Limiting dilution cloning was used (Fig 4A) to prepare a monoclonal cell line from pools of cells edited either with RNP1/8AA or RNP3/8AA ssODN. Out of 182 tested clones in the primary screening (91 clones, A-clones RNP1/8AA; 91 clones, B-clones RNP3/8AA), we identified 32 positive clones (10 A-clones and 22 B-clones) with varying levels of luminescence (Fig 4B). In the secondary screening, we retested 27 out of the 32 clones (Fig 4C) to confirm the hits from the primary screening and to identify those expressing WT-CFTR-HiBiT in the PM. All clones found in the primary screening using lytic assay were positive in the secondary screening. At the same time, in the extracellular assay, only eight clones (A22, A32, A37, A62, A67, B6, B38, B60) had notably superior signals to that of non-modified HBE cells (Fig 4C). Moreover, we used PCR genotyping (Fig 4D) to distinguish heterozygous from homozygous clones. Heterozygotes were represented by two bands (849 and 930 bp) corresponding to unedited and edited alleles (+81 bp) of WT-CFTR. In contrast, only one band (930 bp) was detected for homozygous clones. Overall, we identified nine homozygotes (A22, A65, A67, A83, B38, B42, B57, B60, B89). The clones that also generated luminescence in the extracellular assay were sequenced for validation of the correct HiBiT knock-in position. We identified three clones (A22, A67, and B38) with a correct knock-in of the HiBiT sequence containing 8AA linkers; an example is illustrated in Fig 4E (clone B38). As the clone A67 lost its phenotypic properties during further cultivation, only clones A22 and B38 were analyzed for potential CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing off-target effects (Table S2) using Sanger sequencing. There were no variations detected in either of the two clones compared with non-modified HBE cells (Fig S3A and B). Figure 4. Generation of monoclonal cell lines expressing WT-CFTR-HiBiT and validation of HiBiT tag knock-in position. (A) WT-CFTR-HiBiT–positive clones identification workflow. The pools of cells edited either with RNP1/8AA or RNP3/8AA single-stranded oligodeoxynucleotide (template for HiBiT tag knock-in) were used for limiting dilution cloning to obtain monoclonal cell lines that were subjected to primary and secondary screenings. (B) Primary screening. Lytic assay to detect positive clones for HiBiT. (C) Secondary screening. Positive clones from primary screening were retested using the lytic and extracellular assays to detect total and membrane WT-CFTR-HiBiT expression (mean ± SD, n = 3, technical replicates). (D) PCR genotyping. The representative electrophoresis separation pattern of PCR products. Heterozygotes are represented by two bands (849 and 930 bp) and homozygotes by only one band (930 bp). CTRL = non-modified HBE cells (849 bp). (E) Sanger sequencing. Chromatogram of the B38 clone compared with parental HBE cells and reference CFTR genomic sequence. Figure S3. Representative chromatograms of CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing off-target sites. (A) Clone B38 and (B) clone A22 were analyzed for potential CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing off-target effects, as described in Table S2, using Sanger sequencing. For off-target site at position chr5:166,841,613 an identical background signal in chromatograms was detected in HBE and B38 clone. Designing primers without generating unspecific PCR products proved challenging because of the location of this CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing off-target site in a noncoding region.

Validation of WT-CFTR-HiBiT glycosylation, localization, and function To exclude possible alteration of protein processing and glycosylation status of WT-CFTR-HiBiT caused by HiBiT knock-in, Western blotting (WB) and HiBiT blotting (HB) analysis were done. When compared with HBE parental cells, A22 and B38 clones demonstrated similar patterns for CFTR band C (∼170 kD, complex-glycosylated CFTR) and band B (∼150 kD, core-glycosylated CFTR present in the ER) in WB analysis (Fig 5A). However, a lower expression of CFTR in A22 and B38 clones was detected. Whereas the HB analysis revealed an additional band in the vicinity of band B in clone A22, clone B38 did not exhibit any additional bands in HB or WB analysis (Fig 5A), confirming the insertion and specific expression of HiBiT exclusively in WT-CFTR, and unaltered glycosylation of the WT-CFTR-HiBiT. Next, the localization of WT-CFTR-HiBiT was assessed by immunofluorescence (IF) detection using confocal microscopy. The expression and localization of WT-CFTR-HiBiT in the B38 clone were compared with WT-CFTR in parental HBE cells by immunostaining with or without permeabilization of cells (Fig 5B). The monoclonal antibody used in IF binds to the first extracellular loop (ECL1) of CFTR, enabling detection of CFTR in the PM and throughout the cytoplasm with cell permeabilization. As a result, we observed invariable membrane staining of WT-CFTR in HBE compared with WT-CFTR-HiBiT in B38 cells, respectively. A notably higher level of immunofluorescence signal was observed for conditions with permeabilization corresponding to the sum of stained CFTR in the PM and the cytoplasm. To validate the correct anion channel activity of WT-CFTR-HiBiT protein, Ussing chamber measurements were performed. First, amiloride was added to ensure that sodium absorption did not contribute to the measured short-circuit current (I SC ). Sequential administration of forskolin and genistein caused maximal activation of CFTR channels in the apical membrane of the cell monolayer, thus elevating I SC . The CFTR inhibitor CFTR Inh -172 (Inh172), decreased I SC to its baseline revealing the total contribution of CFTR channel to the measured I SC (ΔI SC ). This decrease was used to quantify CFTR activity (Fig 5C). Although ΔI SC recorded for clone B38 was lower than for HBE, B38 still exhibited an adequate response to forskolin and to inhibitor Inh172; representative short-circuit current traces are illustrated in Fig 5C. We further confirmed that all measured monolayers were “non-leaky” by measuring transepithelial electrical resistance (TEER; Fig 5C). Only monolayers with a TEER ≥ 200 Ω × cm2 were included in the analysis. These results demonstrated that the knock-in of HiBiT into the ECL4 did not impair the glycosylation, localization or function of WT-CFTR. Figure 5. Validation of clones. (A) Western and HiBiT blotting. WB immunoblot probed with antibody 596 against the NBD2 domain of CFTR. C-band indicates the fully-glycosylated form of WT-CFTR ∼170 kD, and the B-band, the ER core-glycosylated form ∼150 kD. (B) Immunocytochemistry. Detection of CFTR by confocal microscopy in HBE and B38 cells (20x objective). Cells incubated with TJA9 anti-CFTR antibody against ECL1 of CFTR and thereafter with a secondary antibody conjugated to Alexa 647 (red). Nuclei stained with Hoechst 33342 (blue) and PM with wheat germ agglutinin (WGA; green). Zoomed-in insets at 3× magnification (zoomed-in factor). Scale bar: 50 μm. (C) Short-circuit current—Ussing chambers. Short-circuit current was recorded after exposure to amiloride (Aml; 10 μM), forskolin (Fsk; 10 μM), genistein (Gst; 50 μM), ATP (10 μM), and current inhibitor CFTR Inh -172 (Inh172; 10 μM). Maximal short circuit current (ΔI SC ) was calculated post-forskolin, genistein activation, and current inhibition (Inh172). Only monolayers with transepithelial electrical resistance ≥ 200 Ω × cm2 were included in the analysis. Graphs show mean I SC with SD. All experiments were done in three independent biological replicates (n = 3). Source data are available for this figure.

Down-regulation of CFTR expression is detectable by lytic and extracellular assay To evaluate the ability of our assays to quantify total and membrane CFTR, we treated clone B38 with three unique siRNAs, effectively reducing CFTR levels after 48 and 72 h of treatment according to both lytic and extracellular assays. We observed a maximal reduction of CFTR expression in cells transfected with siRNA A, after 72 h. Namely, in cells treated with 50 nM siRNA A, a 58% decrease in lytic (P < 0.001; Fig 6A) and a 52% decrease in the extracellular assays (P < 0.001; Fig 6A) were detected when compared with non-treated cells. No significant difference was observed between non-treated cells and those transfected with scrambled siRNA. To exclude potential cytotoxicity effects of siRNA, that might falsely affect the level of luminescence, a cell viability (MTS) assay was performed. Clone B38 was treated with siRNA in parallel to the lytic and extracellular assays, in the same manner. MTS assay revealed no significant effect of siRNA treatment on cell viability (Fig 6B). In summary, siRNA-mediated silencing results reflect the capacity of our assays to detect and quantify changes in total WT-CFTR-HiBiT after lysis, and in expression of WT-CFTR-HiBiT on the surface of live cells. Figure 6. Down-regulation of CFTR expression in the B38 clone using siRNA. (A) Lytic and extracellular assays after 48 and 72 h of siRNA treatment. The luminescent signal was measured after 30 min in both assays (mean ± SD). (B) Cell viability. The effect of siRNA on cell viability was measured by MTS assay (mean). All experiments were done in three independent biological replicates (n = 9; technical replicates). P-values were calculated using one-way ANOVA-Tukey’s test, ns = nonsignificant, *P ≤ 0.05, **P < 0.005, ***P < 0.001.