Fund for Leadership, Equity, Access and Diversity (LEAD Fund) Welcomes its Newest Board Member, Antonio Hernández Crane
Nonprofit affiliate of AAAED adds Corporate Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Leader to its board of Civil Rights Advocates, Educators, DEI, and EEO Professionals
Antonio will bring a global corporate DEI lens to our policy and research studies on emerging issues related to diversity, equal opportunity law, and social justice.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fund for Leadership, Equity, Access and Diversity (LEAD Fund), announces the newest addition to its board of directors, Antonio Hernández Crane. The LEAD Fund was established to provide thought leadership in promoting inclusive organizations and institutions through research and education on issues related to diversity, social responsibility, and human and civil rights. The LEAD Fund is a “Think and Do” tank, which advances new knowledge and tested strategies aimed at eliminating prejudice and discrimination. The Fund is a 501 (c) (3) charitable organization. The Fund was founded by members of the American Association for Access, Equity and Diversity (AAAED).
— Dr. Christopher Metzler, Chair of the LEAD Fund Board
Antonio Hernández Crane currently serves as the global head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) for Amazon’s Global Engineering and Security Services, a business unit made up of thousands of employees working in North America, EMEA, and emerging countries. Throughout his career, Antonio has been committed to protecting human and civil rights through the work of inclusion and diversity and social justice. He also has experience working in Global Crisis Management, HR, and Employee and Labor Relations functions with other Fortune 500 companies, such as McDonald’s Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Exelon Corporation, and Blue Cross Blue Shield Association.
“We are delighted to have Antonio join us, as he will bring a global corporate DEI lens to our policy and research studies on emerging issues related to diversity, equal opportunity law, and social justice,” said Dr. Christopher Metzler, Chair of the LEAD Fund Board. “We appreciate Antonio’s willingness to join our board of directors to advance thought leadership around HR and diversity talent strategies that ensure equity in employment decisions and to build an inclusive, multigenerational workplace cultures that values the contributions of all members,” added President and CEO Shirley J. Wilcher.
Antonio attained the Certified Affirmative Action Professional (CAAP) designation from AAAED and he holds a certificate in DEI from Cornell University School of Industrial and Labor Relations. He currently serves on the board of trustees building the National Pulse Memorial in Orlando, Fla., and is President-elect of the Public Relations Society of America Foundation, a New York City-based independent charitable organization committed to promoting diversity among public relations professionals in the corporate sector.
Other LEAD Fund Board members include: Dr. Edna Chun, Vice President; Jennifer Tucker, Board Treasurer; Jacqueline Johnson, Board Secretary; Joan Kuriansky, JB Hill, Dr. Rosa Colon-Kolacko, Dr. Beverly Magda, Dr. Keisha Taylor, Cornell D. Johnson, Dr. Mark C. Crider, and Margo Foreman, AAAED Liaison.
For more information about the Fund, visit https://www.leadfund.org/. To donate to the LEAD Fund, go to: https://www.leadfund.org/donate.
###
Shirley J Wilcher
Fund for Leadership, Equity, Access, and Diversity
240-893-9475
email us here