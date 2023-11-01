Mysterious state record largemouth vindicated on 75th anniversary

A trophy track record

Fishing may not have been popular recreation for women of her day, which makes Mary’s story more interesting. Mary Taylor wasn’t just a casual angler that happened to get lucky one fall day on Anderson Lake. In fact, she had a previous track record as a trophy bass angler. Only four years prior, she took 6th place in the 1944 Field & Stream contest with a 9 lbs. 11 oz largemouth bass caught on October 21 from the same lake! Anderson Lake – one of the chain lakes along Lake Coeur d’Alene – is only a few miles from Cave Lake, the home of the current catch-and-release state record Largemouth bass. Mary’s previous documented trophy bass only adds more credibility to her long-standing Idaho record.

Thanks to Ken Duke, Nathan Benson, and Terry Pattisti of The Big Bass Podcast for researching this story and providing the details to blow the dust of this state record and set it straight. I’m certain Mary Alice Hurt Taylor would be happy to see her own name finally on the list. On the 75th anniversary of Mary’s record catch, we have updated the Certified Weight State Record Fish list to reflect all the details of Idaho’s biggest bass. I just wish it hadn’t taken so long.

https://idfg.idaho.gov/fish/record/certified-weight

These days, Idaho’s list of record fish is updated quickly with news of a record catch. While the printed version appears in the annual seasons and rules booklet, the online list from the state record fish page is the most current list. Record applications and supporting evidence are closely verified to help keep the program as legitimate as possible. While some records have stood for decades, others are broken often, especially “catch-and-release” records, which has contributed to the program’s popularity with anglers.