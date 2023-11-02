Infrastructure Solutions Provider Tate to Establish New Facility in Russell County

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Tate, a global provider focused on the research, development, and manufacturing of next-generation raised access floors, airflow management, and infrastructure solutions for commercial and data center applications, will invest $14.9 million to establish a new manufacturing facility in Russell County. This new production plant will focus primarily on data center component manufacturing and containment products to serve customers in Virginia and other data center sites. Virginia successfully competed with numerous states for the project, which will create 170 new jobs.



“I’m proud that the Commonwealth has once again proven itself against other states as the top choice for a global company like Tate to invest in a new manufacturing facility,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Southwest Virginia is committed to business attraction and offers the environment and skilled workforce to help its corporate partners succeed. We are excited to see all that Tate accomplishes in Russell County.”

“We are committed to a best-in-class business environment in Virginia to attract and retain global companies like Tate that have an impact in multiple market sectors, and we are proud that their team has chosen to establish this multimillion-dollar manufacturing facility in Russell County,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “The Commonwealth’s top-rated talent helps our businesses thrive, and we encourage interested applicants to visit www.tatecareersvirginia.com and apply for these 21st-century jobs.”

“Tate is excited to begin operations in Russell County. The facility is an integral addition to support our commitment to manufacturing innovative infrastructure solutions for the data center industry,” said General Manager Daniel Kennedy. “The commitment shown by the Russell County Industrial Development Authority and the Commonwealth of Virginia to support us as we establish a state-of-the-art facility for years to come gives us great confidence.”

“We are blessed to have a company of this caliber commit to investing in our community,” said Ernie McFaddin, Executive Director of the Russell County IDA. “This project would not have been possible without the support of VCEDA, the Russell County Board of Supervisors, the Town of St. Paul, VEDP, and the Tobacco Commission. Senator Todd Pillion also played an important role in this project by taking time to personally meet with the company executives and show his support for their project. The commitment Tate has made to the community will bring life to a property that was vacated some 15 years ago. Through projects like this one, we can continue to transform our communities and our region by providing jobs that give our residents the ability to thrive. We are thrilled that Tate decided to locate in Russell County, and we look forward to a long and prosperous relationship.”

“The Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA) was pleased to support the Russell County Industrial Development Authority (IDA) and Tate on this project,” said Jonathan S. Belcher, VCEDA Executive Director/General Counsel. “This is in the form of the $2.5 million financing provided to the IDA in 2020 that enabled the IDA to acquire the building in St. Paul, Virginia that will be occupied by the company for this project, as well as up to $250,000 in workforce development and training funds approved by VCEDA to the company. This is one of the most significant manufacturing projects to locate in the VCEDA region in many years, and it will greatly enhance and diversify the economy of St. Paul and of the region as a whole.”

“Today's investment by Tate signifies not just an economic win for Russell County, but a resounding endorsement of Virginia's skilled workforce and business-friendly policies,” said Senator Travis Hackworth. “This project is a cornerstone for future growth and prosperity in our region and is another important milestone along our journey to bring jobs and infrastructure to SWVA.”

“In addition to creating a business-friendly regulatory and policy environment that incentivizes growth and investment, our Southwest Virginia delegation takes a hands-on approach to economic development projects in the region,” said Senator Todd Pillion. “A lot of hard work has gone into this deal, and we are thrilled to officially welcome Tate and 170 new jobs to Russell County.”

“Data storage and transmission will continue to be a central piece of the global economy for the foreseeable future,” said Delegate William Wampler. “It is great to have a forward-thinking manufacturer like Tate choose Southwest Virginia to manufacture and deliver quality infrastructure for data centers projects across the United States and at the same time, provide employment opportunities in the region.”



“I'm excited that an innovative and industry-leading company like Tate chose to locate here in Russell County. As we continue to work with our partners to identify and attract the jobs of the future it's important to look at every part of the supply chain to make sure we are meeting the needs of growing industries. Tate, with their concentration on data center components, is a perfect example of harnessing the growth of a rapidly growing sector to create great jobs right here in Southwest Virginia. I wish Tate the best as they get their operation underway and look forward to working with them for years to come,” said Tobacco Commission Vice-Chair, Delegate Will Morefield.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Russell County and the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $700,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Russell County with the project. The Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission approved a $146,000 Tobacco Region Opportunity Fund grant to support the project.

Support for Tate’s job creation will be provided through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, a workforce initiative created by VEDP in collaboration with the Virginia Community College System and other higher education partners, with funding support from the Governor’s administration and the Virginia General Assembly. Launched in 2019, the program accelerates new facility start-ups through the direct delivery of recruitment and training services that are fully customized to a company’s unique products, processes, equipment, standards, and culture. All program services are provided at no cost to qualified new and expanding companies as an incentive for job creation.

###