Manchin Nominates 35 West Virginia Students for U.S. Service Academies

November 02, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced he will nominate 35 West Virginia students from 22 counties to the U.S. Service Academies, which include the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and the Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point. The students are from the following counties: Berkeley, Cabell, Fayette, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson, Kanawha, Marion, Mercer, Monongalia, Monroe, Ohio, Preston, Putnam, Raleigh, Randolph, Taylor, Wayne and Wood.

“West Virginia has built a reputation of service and sacrifice, and I truly believe we are the most patriotic state in the nation,” said Senator Manchin. “I’m honored to nominate these 35 bright young men and women who feel a calling to serve our country, and I’m confident our service academies will develop them into our next generation of military leaders. Today, I join all West Virginians in congratulating these hardworking and committed students for their nominations.”

Senator Manchin acknowledges his United States Service Academy Board that included Mara Boggs, Aaron Scheinberg, Jerry Wood, Que Stephens, Erika Bailey, Nic Porta, Elizabeth Kay, Nicholas Rotunda, Jason Foster, LaTash Luzum, Mark Arellanes, Ted Diaz, Chris Fussell, John Scott, Chad Peltier, Cecil Marson, Robert Brown, Phillip Cantrell, Amber Brugnoli, Jocelynn Cooper, Terri Berkley, Kim Berry and Brian Aluise. Photos are available here .

Senator Manchin is recommending the following students to the service academies. Final admission is determined by the respective academy.

Military Academy at West Point

Shane Arthur, James Monroe High School*

Josiah Corley, Robert C Byrd High School

Chase Day, Huntington High School*

Erik Farkas, Preston High School*

John Hinkle, Shady Spring High School

Olivia Honaker, Oak Hill High School*

Robert Lilly, West Point Preparatory School

Joseph Maltempie, PikeView High School

Josiah Richardson, West Virginia University

William Swann, Spring Mills High School

Air Force Academy

ShyAnn Blake, Sissonville High School

Hugh Campbell, Princeton High School

Trigg Dudley, Overseas Military

Lilian Hatfield, Shady Spring High School*

Andrew Hunt, West Virginia University

Kanayia Maheney, Fairmont Senior High School

Luke Minor, Wheeling Central Catholic High School*

Solomon Stoll, Huntington High School

Christien Saunders, Huntington High School*

Ashton White, Elkins High School*

Naval Academy

Emily Alawadi, Tuscarora High School, Charles Town

Troy Andis, Morgantown High School*

Shane Arthur, James Monroe High School*

Jonathan Brown, (Home School) Flemington

Violet Colon, (Home School) Charles Town*

Chase Davis, Washington High School

Trevor Donley, Jefferson High School*

Dallas Dunn, West Point Preparatory School*

Addison Eldridge, Princeton Senior High School

Taylor Flowers, West Virginia University

Zachary Giertz, Hurricane High School

Ryan Hall, West Virginia University

Kendall Itobi, Naval Academy Preparatory School

Aaron Kidd, Hurricane High School

Luke Minor, Wheeling Central Catholic High School*

Christien Saunders, Huntington High School*

Iris Shy, Spring Valley High School*

Samuel Struthers, Jefferson High School

Ashton White, Elkins High School*

Merchant Marine Academy

Troy Andis, Morgantown High School*

Violet Colon, (Home School) Charles Town *

Chase Day, Huntington High School*

Trevor Donley, Jefferson High School*

Dallas Dunn, West Point Preparatory School*

Erik Farkas, Preston High School*

Lilian Hatfield, Shady Spring High School*

Olivia Honaker, Oak Hill High School*

Iris Shy, Spring Valley High School*

The * indicates the student received multiple nominations to different academies that they applied for. United States Coast Guard letters of support were provided to Trevor Donley and Christien Saunders.