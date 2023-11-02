Elli K Beauty Enters First Brick & Mortar with an Exclusive Showcase at Flying Solo New York
EINPresswire.com/ -- Elli K Beauty, the world’s first Arizona Heritage Premium Beauty Brand, is delighted to unveil its exclusive showcase at Flying Solo New York. This is the brand’s first ever retail presence, marking a momentous milestone in Elli K Beauty’s journey. This dynamic collaboration firmly solidifies the Arizona Heritage Elli K Beauty, the world’s first Arizona Heritage Premium Beauty Brand, is delighted to unveil its exclusive showcase at Flying Solo New York. This is the brand’s first ever retail presence, marking a momentous milestone in Elli K Beauty’s journey. This dynamic collaboration firmly solidifies the Arizona Heritage Beauty Brand’s presence in one of the world's most trendsetting cities - New York.
Elli K Beauty is a luxurious skincare beauty brand that embraces the strong vitality of Arizona, the land that emits 'Vortex', the most powerful active energy on earth. Stemming from rigorous research, Elli K masterfully blends the pristine elements of nature and Arizona's rich heritage, crafting products that illuminate the skin’s radiance while nurturing its inner tranquility. Elli K eagerly embarks on this exceptional journey with the ever-growing beauty community. “We are thrilled about this unique collaboration with Flying Solo New York,” says Elli K Beauty Executive “and the opportunity to extend our influence on a larger scale while introducing the Time Reverse collection to consumers where they are, with our first Brick & Mortar presence.”
New York City, an emblem of enduring elegance and innovation, remains a global focal point for the realms of fashion and beauty. Securing a spot within the prestigious confines of Flying Solo New York is not just a commendable feat for Elli K Beauty, it signifies a strategic alliance with one of the world's premier fashion destinations. This partnership with Flying Solo amplifies the Elli K Beauty Brand's commitment to unparalleled quality and showcases its potential to redefine beauty standards at the epicenter of global fashion and beauty trends.
Flying Solo is an exclusive avant-garde fashion, beauty, and design collective. Flying Solo is celebrated for its discerning curation of the latest and most innovative talents spanning multiple realms of both fashion and beauty. Their mission while celebrating the avant-garde harmonizes seamlessly with Elli K Beauty's unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of the beauty industry. The coveted selection by Flying Solo New York underscores the brand's exceptional ability to encapsulate the essence of New York's diverse and dynamic beauty scene.
The importance and significance of being featured in one of the hottest cities in the world, New York, cannot be overstated. This achievement not only provides Elli K Beauty with a unique opportunity to connect with a diverse and discerning audience but also cements the brand's indelible imprint on the vibrant beauty landscape of the city. Furthermore, this extraordinary collaboration opens the door to a realm of exciting possibilities, including the potential expansion of Elli K Beauty's brand awareness to Flying Solo's distinguished location in Paris, France. This international exposure undoubtedly extends Elli K Beauty's reach to a global audience, further solidifying its position as a global beauty powerhouse. As of November 1st, 2023 - Elli K Beauty’s luxurious Time Reverse collection will be available both online at www.flyingsolo.nyc and in-person at Flying Solo brick-and-mortar store located at 420 W Broadway, New York, NY 10012.
About Flying Solo:
Flying Solo is a cutting-edge fashion, beauty, and design collective based in New York City. Renowned for its discerning curation, Flying Solo is celebrated for showcasing the latest and most innovative talents across the world of fashion and beauty. With a mission rooted in championing the avant-garde, Flying Solo has positioned itself as a vital nexus for global shoppers and international visitors in New York, offering them a unique blend of trendsetting and groundbreaking designs. As a beacon of contemporary style, Flying Solo continues to set the bar high, pushing boundaries and shaping the future of the fashion and beauty industry. www.flyingsolo.nyc and follow us @flyingsolonyc.
About Elli K Beauty:
Elli K Beauty stands out as the world's first Arizona heritage beauty brand, drawing deep inspiration from Arizona's unique attributes. Arizona is globally recognized for its VORTEX, the Earth's most potent energy source. Elli K Beauty incorporates Arizona's strong vitality into its luxury skincare line through innovative fermentation technology, they've crafted products teeming with nature's vigor using authentic Arizona-derived ingredients. The brand's flagship "Time Reverse" line showcases a spectrum of eight must-haves, ranging from toners to the iconic Time Reverse Double Ampoule, Mud Cream Mask, and the Cream. Explore the vitality of Arizona with Elli K Beauty, available for purchase at their website, www.ellikbeauty.com and follow us @ellik_official.
