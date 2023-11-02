"Top Chef" Star Tom Colicchio to Launch New V-Commerce Integrated Series ‘The Pantry’ on Spirits Network
I’ve envisioned this concept for years and sought the ideal partner with the capabilities to make it a reality. NBTV offers the production finesse & technology to elevate traditional cooking shows.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NBTV Studios announced its upcoming production in collaboration with renowned restaurant owner and "Top Chef" star, Tom Colicchio, titled “The Pantry,” set to premiere on Spirits Network. With brand partners that include Tequila Camarena, Crown Maple, Made-In, ChefShop.com, Eddie’s Pickles, Colicchio Collection, and Tilit, the series reinvents traditional cooking shows by directly incorporating Video-Commerce, or “V-Commerce''. Viewers can experience NBTV’s patented “Buy Bar” technology, allowing them to purchase featured products without navigating away from the video.
Colicchio, who will serve as Executive Producer and will helm the series, is recognized for his esteemed restaurants under Crafted Hospitality, such as “Craft” in NYC and LA, “Craftsteak” in Las Vegas, and contributions to TV and podcasts. "The Pantry" combines the spontaneity of “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee'' with the culinary innovation of “Chef’s Table” in this bite-sized digital format. With over four decades in the culinary world, Chef Tom Colicchio is no stranger to fine dining. The series will showcase him alongside guests, whipping up exquisite dishes and cocktails from a well-stocked gourmet pantry. As viewers engage, they're prompted to shop the episode and replicate the showcased pairings or gift them to friends and loved ones. The guest list comprises influencers, chefs, and celebrities passionate about cooking or promoting wine and spirits brands.
Musinart, a leading partnerships agency, was instrumental in bringing together this innovative venture between Tom Colicchio and NBTV Studios.
“I’ve envisioned this concept for years and sought the ideal partner with the capabilities to make it a reality. NBTV offers both the production finesse and the technology to elevate traditional cooking shows,” expressed Tom Colicchio.
NBTV Channels and Spirits Network Founder and CEO Nick Buzzell, stated, “Collaborating with Tom is a privilege. The show promises immense brand appeal allowing partners an unprecedented opportunity to be featured in the series and harness the power of our V-Commerce technology catering to both our established and new culinary enthusiast viewers.”
“The Pantry” will be accessible on Spirits Network’s on demand app and FAST channels reaching over 100 million devices, enabling an immersive watch, buy, and taste experience on their connected TVs and mobile devices.
There are more than 100 original series produced exclusively for Spirits Network, by NBTV Studios, including:
● “Home Bar Hero” – Liquid Chef, Rob Floyd (“Bar Rescue”), shows you how to make delicious cocktails at home featuring a new spirits brand in every episode;
● “Meet the Masters” – an in-depth, guided tour of how your favorite spirit is made through the eyes of its makers;
● “Cocktail History” – sharing the history behind the world's most iconic and inventive cocktails;
● “Barrel Select” – Hosted by Samara Davis, Founder of Black Bourbon Society (BBS), the show documents the creation of Samara's second Maker's Mark custom barrel;
● “Wine Uncorked” – an irreverent approach to wine education hosted by Comedian/ Sommelier, Patrick Ney, and produced by and featuring Actor/ Comedian/ 2021 EMMY® Award Host, Cedric The Entertainer.
Additional original series have also featured guests including: Cardi B, Adam Carolla, Jason Biggs, Michael Shannon, Sarah Paulson, Rainn Wilson, Ed Helms, Evan Peters, William H. Macy, and many more.
About Spirits Network:
Spirits Network is a shoppable entertainment network featuring renowned experts & celebrities sharing tasting notes, cocktail recipes & stories from the world of spirits. Through the platform, users can watch stories, purchase from the top brands, and access exclusive products, gifts, and experiences. The network’s original programming, produced by NBTV Studios, includes brand sponsors led by Diageo, Pernod Ricard, and Campari. Spirits Network continues to be the only dedicated channel for the wine and spirits community that celebrates its lifestyle, history, and culture through premium storytelling.
Viewers can stream their favorite Spirits Network shows at any time, from any location, at home or on-the-go. Compatible devices include Apple TV, Apple iOS, Android, most Smart TVs, and is also available as a FAST Channel on VIZIO WatchFree+ Channel 505.
Spirits Network LLC is a channel produced by NBTV Channels. NBTV Channels creates direct to consumer, streaming video-commerce channels, targeting specific communities. The company is also home to shoppable golf-lifestyle network, Golf Nation.
Visit SpiritsNetwork.com | @spiritsnetwork on Instagram | Visit NBTVInc.com
