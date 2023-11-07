Bakell® Tinker Dust shines as People's pick for 'Showstopping' Holiday Treat Decoration
Bakell's premier Tinker Dust® edible glitter briefly featured as a People Magazine editor's pick for decoration to make a Halloween 'showstopper' treat.
It has a unique radiance on edible art, and it's a safe glitter for any kind of cake decorating, baked goods, beverages, you name it... Tinker Dust makes those special moments shine a bit brighter.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bakell® (www.bakell.com) is happy to have Tinker Dust® mentioned as a People Magazine editor's pick for stunning edible decoration this holiday season. The national publication highlighted a recipe from Baked By Melissa CEO and longtime Bakell partner, Melissa Ben-Ishay — accompanied by humbling footnotes featuring holiday-favorite decorations including Pumpkin Orange Tinker Dust.
— Heather Adams, Director of Merchandise
In the bustling world of baking and food manufacturing, it's often the smallest gestures that resonate the loudest. That's why Bakell —a leading food manufacturing and food distribution company specializing in dry powder ingredients & confectionery edible glitters, along with baking supplies & food colorants with SQF Level 3 certified facilities— is ecstatic to see its leading edible glitter highlighted as a 'Halloween showstopper' decoration.
Tinker Dust glitters have been featured in Netflix specials alongside Paris Hilton, hosted on Disneyland parks for special festivities and, most importantly, become a trusted ingredient in home kitchens across America — earning it a place on Michaels.com.
Bakell introduced Tinker Dust to the cake decorating industry in 2015 and has since been widely adopted by the world's edible art community at large. The company serves up-and-coming bakers defining their style to international brands incorporating Tinker Dust on wide-scale events.
"[Tinker Dust is] a product as unique as the people using it," Bakell Director of Merchandise, Heather Adams said. "Look, there's plenty of ways to add decorations to food, but Tinker Dust is the only product on the market with that distinct shine.
"It has a unique radiance on edible art, and it's a safe glitter for any kind of cake decorating, baked goods, beverages, you name it... Tinker Dust makes those special moments shine a bit brighter."
Bakell is based in Southern California with food manufacturing certifications that encompass local and international safety regulations. The Tinker Dust edible glitter formula is a result of over 50 years in combined baking experience, powered by the latest in powder food blending.
For those who've just come to know Bakell from the People Magazine's Tinker Dust spot, there's more to discover in the form of drink glitters, cookie cutters, silicone mold, and thousands of sprinkle mixes.
As an in-house copacker, Bakell manufactures, packages and kits products like Tinker Dust, along with Luster Dust and sister brand Brew Glitter®, to countless partners around the world. These capabilities have allowed Bakell to deliver Tinker Dust, in its limitless colors, to bakers who are counting on safe products and consistent quality.
About Bakell LLC:
Located in Southern California, USA, www.bakell.com. is a privately-owned and operated business with a global presence. Bakell® confectionery products and brands are sold directly online via their eCommerce platform at www.bakell.com as well as resold and distributed through an amazing distribution partnership network. Bakell.com is the #1 online destination for all things confectionery products including sprinkles, luster dust, food grade glitters, all natural petal dust food coloring, highlighter dusts, colored pigments, rimming sugars, colored rimming salts, silicone molds, custom cake decorating stencils, cupcake wrappers and many other cake decorating supplies. Bakell® food packaging and food manufacturing facilities are GMP certified, Kosher Pareve certified, HACCP certified and a local product of SoCal. Bakell® food products are available to purchase in bulk container sizes, in wholesale volumes sold by the case and with custom labels through a state-of-the-art in-house Private Label Program.
