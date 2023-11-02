Generation SERVE Welcomes Stephanie Bazan as Executive Director and Muneeb "Meebs" Aslam as Deputy Executive Director
We are ready to lead Generation SERVE into an exciting future, working together to uplift the organization and inspire youth and families to make a difference in their communities.”AUSTIN, TX, US, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Generation SERVE, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to engaging youth in volunteerism and empowering them to make a difference in their communities, is proud to announce the appointment of Stephanie Bazan as its new Executive Director and Muneeb "Meebs" Aslam as Deputy Executive Director. These dynamic leaders will play a pivotal role in advancing the organization's mission and vision for a brighter, more community-minded future.
"We are ecstatic to have Stephanie and Meebs join the team to help propel our mission," said Elise Ghebremichael, board of directors president. "We have full confidence in their ability to bring strategic vision, fundraising expertise, and unwavering dedication to their roles. We are exceptionally fortunate to have secured the services of these outstanding community leaders.”
Bazan, an accomplished executive with over fifteen years of experience in communications, fundraising, strategic planning and building programs, brings a wealth of knowledge and entrepreneurial mindset to her role as Executive Director. Most recently, Bazan served as the Chief Communications Officer & Crisis Communications Advisor at the prestigious law firm Schulman, Lopez, Hoffer & Adelstein, LLP. She has also held the position of Director of Communications, Events & Programs at the Greater Austin Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, where she advocated for small and minority-owned businesses and significantly impacted the lives of many through her work on the nationally ranked Hispanic Austin Leadership program. Her dedication to the community is further demonstrated through her board and committee appointments and volunteer work, including the City of Austin Parks and Recreation Board and Integral Care Board of Trustees.
Aslam, who assumes the role of Deputy Executive Director, is a passionate community advocate with a background in nonprofit development, public policy, and philanthropy. Most recently, Aslam served as the Development Lead for Empower Project, the largest relational organizing nonprofit working to improve civic engagement and to uplift communities through social justice. Equipped with a Master in Public Affairs and a background in nonprofit development, he is experienced in community building and program management. Aslam serves on the board of multiple community-based organizations and is currently a Human Rights Commissioner for the City of Austin, making him a dedicated addition to the Generation SERVE team.
What sets Generation SERVE apart is its unwavering commitment to not only engaging youth in volunteerism, but also providing unparalleled support to over 100 partner nonprofit organizations, ranging from homelessness services to animal welfare. With the appointment of Stephanie Bazan as Executive Director and Muneeb "Meebs" Aslam as Deputy Executive Director, Generation SERVE is poised to make a significant impact in the regions it serves.
In a joint statement, Bazan and Aslam wrote: “We are ready to lead Generation SERVE into an exciting future, working together to uplift the organization and inspire youth and families to make a difference in their communities.”
You are invited to Generation SERVE’s “Meet the Directors” social on Sunday, November 12th at 2pm in downtown Austin. For more information or to rsvp, please visit the Meet the Director's event page.
