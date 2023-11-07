INTRODUCING A PATENTED MASCARA APPLICATOR AVAILABLE FOR LICENSING
Ergonomically designed to ensure that the applicator is comfortable and easy to maneuver.FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing a groundbreaking patented mascara applicator that promises to revolutionize beauty routines everywhere. Say goodbye to messy applications and cumbersome tools; Margot West designed an all-in-one mascara applicator that is not only efficient but also incredibly convenient to hold.
Inventor, designer and Boca Raton resident, Margot West made a name for herself in New York City’s fashion world, originating and patenting faux mink, which was featured on the cover of Life Magazine, that became a trending must-have for women all over the world.
Key features of My Best Magic Wand mascara applicator:
1. Mess-Free Application: Tired of smudges and clumps, users will welcome the unique design which ensures precise and controlled mascara application, reducing the chances of smudging or creating a mess.
2. All-in-One-Design: No more fumbling around with separate wands and brushes. This mascara applicator combines all the necessary elements in one piece.
3. Convenient Grip: Ergonomically designed to ensure that the applicator is comfortable and easy to maneuver.
4. Patented Technology: My Best Magic Wand is protected by patents. There is nothing else like it on the market today. It is a one-of-a-kind beauty tool that offers an innovative solution to common mascara application problems.
“I developed this mascara wand after years of frustration and finally came up with this one-piece design solution,” states Margot. “I have showed the prototype to major companies who have said that this is the best makeup improvement for mascara in decades,” she adds.
The patented Best Magic Wand is Available for Licensing.
See how it works here: https://youtu.be/dgYflkQPJvI?si=Ll__DhuCIwfpsJtP
EXPLORE LICENSING OPPORTUNITIES
info@mybestmagicwand.com
Scan QR Code to Learn More:
BEST MAGIC WAND
929-270-7744
For media requests, contact:
Kim Morgan
954-261-2149
kmorganpr1@gmail.com
Kim Morgan
Kim Morgan Public Relations, LLC
+1 954-261-2149
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
YouTube