DES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Realty ONE Group Impact Leads the Way in Real Estate Transparency with the Launch of Final Offer

Innovative Platform to Transform Real Estate for Consumers, Agents, and Brokerages

Realty ONE Group Impact, a trailblazer in the real estate industry, is proud to announce the launch of Final Offer, a groundbreaking platform that represents a transformative shift in real estate. With a rich history and a mission to provide unparalleled experience, Realty ONE Group Impact is at the forefront of promoting transparency, trust, and innovation.

Final Offer isn't just a technological solution; it's a seismic change in how real estate transactions are conducted. As the only consumer-facing offer management and negotiation platform led by agents, it promises a level of transparency never seen before. Sellers can maximize their profits, buyers can navigate the market with clarity, and the entire real estate experience is taken to new heights.

Robb Spearman, Co-Owner of Realty ONE Group Impact, emphasized, "Our objective isn’t just about adopting new technology. It’s about leading a movement that fosters trust, fairness, and the best possible outcomes for every real estate transaction."

In a real estate landscape where transparency has become a pressing concern for consumers, Realty ONE Group Impact is at the forefront of change, demonstrating the importance of trust-building in successful transactions. By embracing transparency-focused tools like Final Offer, the company aims to meet consumer demands and set a gold standard for the industry.

Final Offer's features, including real-time offer alerts, guaranteed offer presentation to sellers, and the ability for qualified individuals to make or renegotiate offers, agents have the flexibility to reveal offers, clarify the terms a seller favors, and conduct negotiations seamlessly through the platform. One standout feature is the "Final Offer Price and Term Button", which conveys to the market the exact price and terms under which a buyer can instantly secure a property.

Since its inception, Final Offer has shown tangible results. Sellers are noticing a hike in their list-to-sale price ratio, while buyers appreciate the level playing field, ensuring everyone has an equitable opportunity to acquire their desired home.



Tammy Sparks, Principal Broker at Realty ONE Group Impact, added, "The beauty of Final Offer is that it benefits all parties involved. Agents can operate with elevated professionalism, sellers can maximize value, and buyers can transact with the clarity they've long sought."

In leading the charge towards transparency and improved outcomes, Realty ONE Group Impact sends a clear message to the industry: the future is transparent, and the future is now.

For more details about Realty ONE Group Impact please contact: support@rogimpact.com 515-446-7524 To learn more about how Final Offer works, please check out their website: www.FinalOffer.com or contact Tim Quirk, Co-Founder at Final Offer, Tim@finaloffer.com,781-640-6951.

---

About Realty ONE Group Impact

Realty ONE Group Impact, led by ownership group Robb Spearman and Adam Grubb under the guidance of Principal Broker Tammy Sparks, opened its West Des Moines office in December 2018. As an independently operated Realty ONE Group franchise, it is part of an international real estate franchise network with offices in 49 U.S. states, Washington D.C., and 17 countries and territories. The brokerage boasts 200 agents serving the Des Moines Metropolitan Statistical Area of 729,000 residences. Realty ONE Group Impact values innovation, community engagement, and making a positive impact.

About Final Offer

Final Offer, headquartered in Boston, emerged in October 2022 as the sole consumer-centric platform, driven by agents, dedicated to managing and negotiating offers for residential real estate. The platform champions transparency throughout the buying and selling process. A distinctive feature of Final Offer is its mandate for licensed real estate agents to represent both parties in the transaction. Users of the platform are granted real-time offer alerts, injecting both urgency and fairness into the process. Since its inception, Final Offer has shown tangible results, benefiting both sellers and buyers in the real estate market.

---

Final Offer: How it Works Video