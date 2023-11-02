Natural Resources Police Toy Drive Returns for 2023 Holiday Season

Donation locations statewide to help give a ‘Boatload of Toys’ to Maryland children
Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police is conducting its annual “Boatload of Toys” drive at several locations. Natural Resources Police officers are collecting donations of new, unopened toys for children in need. The program is part of the national United States Marine Corps Toys for Tots initiative.
Members of NRP’s volunteer Reserve Officer program and staff will collect the toys at drop-off locations in each region of the state–southern, eastern, central, and western. New additions to the program this year include an increase in donation drop off points and a partnership with Amazon, which is offering Marylanders the opportunity to donate a toy online via a Toys for Tots Registry hosted on Amazon’s platform. Donations can be easily added to an Amazon cart, choosing the “NRP Safety Education Unit” gift registry address that is listed.
“NRP is excited to expand the Boatload of Toys initiative this year,” NRP Acting Deputy Superintendent Brian Rathgeb said. “Additional collection sites and the ability to make donations online will make it easier for Marylanders to spread holiday cheer by supporting local families in need.”
NRP’s Boatload of Toys staff will accept donations of new, unwrapped toys at the following locations this year:
November 4, 2023
St. Mary’s Walmart
45485 Miramar Way
California
10 a.m. – 3 p.m
Bowie 5K – Bowie Town Center (behind Five Guys)
15606 Emerald Way
Bowie
7 a.m. – 10 a.m.
November 18, 2023
Bowie Town Center (behind Barnes and Noble)
15455 Emerald Way
Bowie
10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Annapolis Mall (former Sears Auto parking lot)
1040 Annapolis Mall Road
Annapolis
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
November 19, 2023
Bass Pro Shops (Arundel Mills)
7000 Arundel Mills Circle, Suite E2
Hanover
10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
November 25, 2023
Annapolis Mall (former Sears Auto parking lot)
1040 Annapolis Mall Road
Annapolis
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Hagerstown Walmart
17850 Garland Groh Blvd.
Hagerstown
Noon – 4 p.m.
November 26, 2023
LaVale Walmart
12500 Country Club Mall Road
La Vale
Noon – 4 p.m.
December 2, 2023
Berlin Walmart
11416 Ocean Gateway
Berlin
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Denton Walmart
610 Legion Road
Denton
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
December 3, 2023
Bass Pro Shops (Arundel Mills)
7000 Arundel Mills Circle, Suite E2
Hanover
10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
December 9, 2023
Sykesville Walmart
6400A Ridge Road
Sykesville
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.