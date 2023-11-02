The End Brain Cancer Initiative Brings Awareness to Imvax’s Clinical Study for Newly Diagnosed Glioblastoma Patients
The End Brain Cancer Initiative has partnered with Imvax to bring awareness to their new clinical study.REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The End Brain Cancer Initiative has partnered with Imvax to bring awareness to their new clinical study. Imvax is currently recruiting newly diagnosed patients with Glioblastoma (GBM) for their Phase 2b Clinical Study with combination immunotherapy. Informed by decades of research, Imvax’s platform elegantly turns the complexity of a solid tumor against itself by capturing its complete antigenic signature and converting it into a highly immunostimulatory ‘training program’. This is designed to deliver both innate and adaptive immune stimulation to overcome the challenges of the remaining solid tumors’ cells.
Imvax’s Goldspire™ platform is a personalized, whole tumor-derived, cell-based autologous immunotherapy that delivers a full tumor antigen payload to patients by combining patient-derived tumor cells and an antisense oligodeoxynucleotide (IMV-001) against insulin-like growth factor type 1 receptor (IGF-1R). The Imvax platform is designed to be incorporated into the standard of care for GBM.
Imvax’s story began with a physician’s dedicated pursuit of new hope for patients with a deadly cancer, GBM. Today, the team at Imvax is driven by that same mission: to deliver transformational outcomes for people living with cancer through a new approach to personalized, whole tumor-derived immunotherapy. We are developing our proprietary immunotherapy platform, Goldspire™, to deliver a pipeline of personalized, whole tumor-derived treatments targeting intractable solid tumors. Learn more at https://endbraincancer.org/imvax/.
The End Brain Cancer Initiative is a 501(c)3 non-profit patient organization focused on disease education, awareness, outreach and increasing patient access to specialists, advanced treatments, including clinical trials, diagnostics and utilizing one’s tumor tissue to inform treatment through personalized medicine/treatment plans.
The End Brain Cancer Initiative, formerly known as the Chris Elliott Fund, is dedicated to ensuring that all patients diagnosed with brain cancer, a brain tumor, or metastatic disease to the brain have equal access to advanced diagnostics, treatments, specialists and clinical trial participation. We believe that IMMEDIATE ACCESS to these options provides this patient community with the best HOPE for survival and sustained quality of life. We partner with industry, patients, researchers, advocacy groups, medical teams, hospital networks and others to educate patients and their caregivers so they can have empowered conversations with medical teams.
The End Brain Cancer Initiative works to support and guide patients and their caregivers through their medical journey after a diagnosis of Brain Cancer, a Brain Tumor, or Metastatic Disease to the Brain.
Learn more about The End Brain Cancer Initiative at EndBrainCancer.org.
