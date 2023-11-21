Kingstec Celebrates 40 Years of Manufacturing and Engineering Excellence
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ontario-based manufacturing leader marks milestone, with expanded services for MedTech, AgTech, performance automotive aftermarket, industrial, and telecom companies, among others.
Kingstec Technologies, an Ontario-based leader in engineering, manufacturing, logistics, and project management, is proud to announce its 40th-anniversary.
Over the past four decades, Kingstec has completed more than 5,000 projects, cementing its position as an engineering, manufacturing, and project management leader across various sectors, including MedTech, AgTech, performance automotive aftermarket, telecommunications, and industrial controls.
With a commitment to innovation and a dedication to fostering enduring partnerships, Kingstec has also forged valuable connections with counterparts in Asia, bolstering its competitive advantage in today's global marketplace. The company is now focused on expanding its dynamic workforce and services across all industries.
“Our goal at Kingstec has always been to be at the forefront of engineering, manufacturing, and project management. With that focus, we've partnered with hundreds of companies across North America and Europe, helping them grow their businesses and bring high-quality products to market,” said Wilson Chiu, President of Kingstec. "Over the years, we have adapted to the ever-evolving business landscape, navigating challenges and celebrating successes with our clients, building a legacy of trust, quality, and innovation. This milestone is really a testament to the success of those enduring partnerships, and we will continue to invest in our future, nurturing in-house skills and innovation to propel us to new heights,” he said.
Boasting an industry-leading team of in-house electrical and mechanical engineers, project managers, and logistics experts, Kingstec offers comprehensive project support, including cost optimization, value engineering, quality assurance, rapid turnaround times, and more. The company specializes in custom cable assemblies, wire harnesses, PCBs and PCB assemblies, plastic injection-molded parts, box-build turnkey assemblies, stamped metal components, precision machined parts, and more.
To learn more about Kingstec Technologies and its commitment to engineering excellence, visit kingstec.com.
Or subscribe to the Kingstec newsletter to stay up-to-date with the latest news, tips, and valuable insights from our manufacturing partners.
About Kingstec Technologies
Established in 1983, Kingstec Technologies is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada, and partners with ISO-certified manufacturing facilities throughout Asia. Working with start-ups and established brands alike, Kingstec employs a team of highly specialized engineers, logistics professionals, and experienced project managers to shepherd projects from ideation straight through to market.
Kingstec provides customers with world-class and engineering services in North America, and cost-efficient, highly adaptable contract manufacturers in Asia. Solving even the most complex engineering challenges, the company has earned customers’ trust by maintaining the strictest quality standards while helping to get their products quickly and reliably into the marketplace.
Rosa Miu
Kingstec Technologies, an Ontario-based leader in engineering, manufacturing, logistics, and project management, is proud to announce its 40th-anniversary.
Over the past four decades, Kingstec has completed more than 5,000 projects, cementing its position as an engineering, manufacturing, and project management leader across various sectors, including MedTech, AgTech, performance automotive aftermarket, telecommunications, and industrial controls.
With a commitment to innovation and a dedication to fostering enduring partnerships, Kingstec has also forged valuable connections with counterparts in Asia, bolstering its competitive advantage in today's global marketplace. The company is now focused on expanding its dynamic workforce and services across all industries.
“Our goal at Kingstec has always been to be at the forefront of engineering, manufacturing, and project management. With that focus, we've partnered with hundreds of companies across North America and Europe, helping them grow their businesses and bring high-quality products to market,” said Wilson Chiu, President of Kingstec. "Over the years, we have adapted to the ever-evolving business landscape, navigating challenges and celebrating successes with our clients, building a legacy of trust, quality, and innovation. This milestone is really a testament to the success of those enduring partnerships, and we will continue to invest in our future, nurturing in-house skills and innovation to propel us to new heights,” he said.
Boasting an industry-leading team of in-house electrical and mechanical engineers, project managers, and logistics experts, Kingstec offers comprehensive project support, including cost optimization, value engineering, quality assurance, rapid turnaround times, and more. The company specializes in custom cable assemblies, wire harnesses, PCBs and PCB assemblies, plastic injection-molded parts, box-build turnkey assemblies, stamped metal components, precision machined parts, and more.
To learn more about Kingstec Technologies and its commitment to engineering excellence, visit kingstec.com.
Or subscribe to the Kingstec newsletter to stay up-to-date with the latest news, tips, and valuable insights from our manufacturing partners.
About Kingstec Technologies
Established in 1983, Kingstec Technologies is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada, and partners with ISO-certified manufacturing facilities throughout Asia. Working with start-ups and established brands alike, Kingstec employs a team of highly specialized engineers, logistics professionals, and experienced project managers to shepherd projects from ideation straight through to market.
Kingstec provides customers with world-class and engineering services in North America, and cost-efficient, highly adaptable contract manufacturers in Asia. Solving even the most complex engineering challenges, the company has earned customers’ trust by maintaining the strictest quality standards while helping to get their products quickly and reliably into the marketplace.
Rosa Miu
Kingstec Technologies Inc.
+1 905-766-9412
email us here
Kingstec - Company Overview