AGI Releases Exciting Line-Up for GeoCom 23

The Association for Geographic Information (AGI), the UK membership organisation for companies and individuals working in the geospatial sector, has announced an exciting line-up of speakers and content for GeoCom 23, its flagship event. GeoCom is the largest independent event in the UK GI calendar which is organised for geospatial professionals by geospatial professionals. Under the theme ‘Intelligent Geospatial for a Sustainable Future’, this year’s event will feature a keynote presentation from Google’s Geographer Ed Parsons as well as presentations from Vodafone, CGI and Fugro.

Thought leaders and geospatial specialists from organisations including the British Cartographic Society, Ordnance Survey, Steer and Natural England will also be taking part complementing presentations and sessions from the Open Data Institute, the University of Exeter, Arup and Tensing. The AGI’s Early Careers Network and Royal Geographical Society, with IBG, will be hosting a lunchtime networking session centred around routes to professional accreditation, whilst the Education and Skills Working Group will lead an interactive discussion on future geospatial skills requirement.

An invitation only breakfast roundtable exploring the current state of skills within the geospatial sector will also take place at GeoCom, hosted by the AGI with support from organisations including the Royal Geographical Society, the Chartered Institute of Civil Engineering Surveyors, the Government Geography Profession and the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors.

“With the support of our membership, volunteers, working groups, sponsors and partner organisations, we are once again excited to be able to offer a first-class programme of speakers, presentations and interactive sessions at GeoCom 23,” commented Adam Burke, Chair of the Association for Geographic Information. “Last year’s event was variously described as ‘buzzing’, ‘excellent’, ‘refreshing’, ‘energetic’ and ‘awesome’, and with the line-up we have we are confident that we can repeat this.”

Highlights from the GeoCom 23 agenda include panel discussions on AI/ML, its influence on legal and ethical challenges and its impact on traditional cartography, as well as presentations on the environmental impacts of earth observation and cloud computing, the anonymisation of mobile phone geolocations and behaviour analytics and real-world example of navigating the AI landscape in geospatial workflows. Innovations in energy, infrastructure and water, urban heat island mapping and blue carbon reservoirs will also be covered by the agenda.

Expected to attract in excess of 400 delegates, attendees at GeoCom will also have extensive opportunities to network and interact with the event sponsors Esri UK, Bluesky International, Cadcorp, Cadline, CGI, GeoPlace, GIS-Jobs, Idox, NV5 Geospatial, Spyrosoft and Verisk, both during the day and at GeoDrinks after the event.

GeoCom 23 will take place on the 5th December 2023 at the Royal Geographical Society in London and an early-bird booking rate is available until 13th November with additional discounts available for AGI members and students. For further information and to book your place at GeoCom please visit AGI GeoCom (https://www.agi.org.uk/agi-geocom/).