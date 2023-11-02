Let’s Go Fishing Program Seeks Volunteer Ice Fishing Instructors

CONTACT:

November 2, 2023

Concord, NH – Are you an ice angler who is looking to give back to your community? Do you want to share your love of fishing on the ice? New Hampshire Fish and Game’s Let’s Go Fishing Program is currently seeking new volunteer instructors to take part in ice fishing programs around the state. All levels of fishing experience are welcomed. The next training will be held on Saturday, December 9, from 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m. at NH Fish and Game Headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord NH. All materials and lunch will be provided.

To sign up for a training session, please email Lisa Collins at lisa.collins@wildlife.nh.gov or print and return a Let’s Go Fishing Program volunteer application form, which can be found by visiting www.fishnh.com/fishing/documents/lgf-application.pdf. To request a form by mail or email, contact (603) 271-3212 or aquatic-ed@wildlife.nh.gov.

The training will cover teaching techniques and presentation skills, along with ice safety, ethics, fish identification, ecology, fishing regulations, and more. Once instructors have completed the training, there will be an opportunity to take part in programs and join an existing team of volunteer fishing instructors. These programs are offered in partnership with schools, camps, scout groups, and community centers all over the state. “Becoming an instructor is extremely rewarding and is a fun way to get people involved in fishing,” said Let’s Go Fishing Program Coordinator Kyle Glencross.

Thousands of children and adults have learned to be safe, ethical, and successful anglers through the Let’s Go Fishing Program. This program is federally funded through the Sport Fish Restoration Program, supported by an excise tax on fishing equipment and motorboat fuels

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department works to conserve, manage, and protect the state’s fish and wildlife and their habitats, as well as providing the public with opportunities to use and appreciate these resources. Visit www.fishnh.com to learn more.