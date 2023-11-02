On The Border Launches Holiday Catering Package, including Full-Service Catering and Private Dining Experiences

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand. On The Border offers a variety of catering options for the holidays.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina, the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand, is launching its 2023 Holiday Catering Package that includes an Amazon.com Gift Card incentive. Starting today through Nov. 30, groups that book catering for December will receive one $25 Amazon.com Gift Card for every order of $500 or more. When ordering online, by phone, or email with the On The Border Catering Sales Center, use the code AMAZON25 to apply the incentive.

“This time of the year catering is perfect for events large or small, from company parties with 1,000 or more employees to intimate holiday gatherings with friends and neighbors,” says Kittie Walleck, director of marketing at On The Border. “We offer fresh, from scratch menu selections, including fajitas, tacos, salads, sopapillas, and more. Plus, fiesta-sized margaritas! There’s something for everyone!”

On The Border offers a variety of catering options including customizable party platters, buffets, individually packaged meals, and more. Catering service types include:

• Full-Service – This type of catering will take any event to the next level. This service includes chafing dishes, table décor, full length tablecloths, and more; plus, On The Border team members will set up, serve, and breakdown the event.

• Delivery – On The Border delivers orders straight to any event for organizers to easily set it up the way they like it. To keep food fresh for up to 2 hours, an optional warming kit can be added to any delivery.

• Pick-Up – On The Border packages up each order with care for guests to conveniently pick it up in the restaurant or curbside.

“I interact with many vendors on a weekly basis, and I highly recommend On The Border for their catering services,” says Tara George, executive assistant at an Amazon Fulfillment Center in Hamburg, PA. “The staff always goes above and beyond for our site. They fulfill our orders in a timely manner and the quality of the food and service that we receive has been excellent. We look forward to continuing to work with them.”

For more information about On The Border catering, visit www.ontheborder.com/catering/.

Now Booking Fiesta Room Private or Semi-Private Dining Experiences

On The Border guests can now book a dining room, called the Fiesta Room, for private parties and events. The Fiesta Room provides the ultimate fiesta experience along with food and beverage packages available from buffets to plated entrees. Available at select locations. Guests who book a private or semi-private event through the Private Events Team for December through Nov. 30 will receive one $50 Amazon.com Gift Card for every order of $500 or more. Reserve your event space and mention code AMAZON50FR at www.ontheborder.com/privateparties/.

About On The Border

Founded in 1982, On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is the world's largest Mexican casual dining brand. Known for its award-winning margaritas, house-made salsa, and sizzling mesquite-grilled fajitas, On The Border is a fan-favorite destination for authentic, contemporary Mexican food and vibrant good times. With 134 restaurants in the U.S. and internationally, there’s always a fiesta waiting at On The Border. For more information, visit www.ontheborder.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.