ResiliAnt Signs a Contract to Support Product Security with a Top Commercial Kitchen Equipment and IoT Solution Provider

Innovative solution addresses cybersecurity threats plaguing cyber-physical systems

CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ResiliAnt ("ResiliAnt”) a MediTechSafe, Inc. brand, is pleased to report the signing of a contract with a top five commercial kitchen equipment and Internet of Things (IoT) solution provider (“Company”) to support the Company’s Product Security efforts for equipment supplied to some of the top Quick Services Restaurants (QSR).

The QSR industry is going through digital-driven transformations with IoT implementations involving Smart Appliances, POS, Vendor systems, Kitchen Robots, Kiosks, and more to realize operational productivity, improve quality, and deliver superior customer experience. While digital tools and connectivity are becoming the lifeblood of restaurant businesses, they also leave restaurants susceptible to cyber-attacks. ResiliAnt offers an innovative solution to help protect cyber-physical systems and IoT solutions in all phases of a product’s lifecycle ranging from design-for-security to supporting assets in the installed base.

“Product security is becoming an expectation as fast-food chains add automation to boost speed and productivity. We are glad to be able to support this Customer meet these new expectations and be a trusted partner to the QSRs,” said Prerak Patel, Commercial Leader, ResiliAnt.

About ResiliAnt:

ResiliAnt, a non-healthcare brand of MediTechSafe. provides an end-to-end cyber-physical system and IoT cybersecurity management solution. ResiliAnt’s proprietary platform helps all entities in a cyber-physical system’s value chain starting with operators to OEMs, their suppliers, and ecosystem partners.

Website: www.resiliant.co