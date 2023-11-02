NQF Announces New Board of Directors, Including, New Chair, Vice Chair, At-Large, and Federal Government Members
Frampton, Bindman seated as Chair, Vice Chair
Each individual in this esteemed group of new and returning board members brings a proven track record and unwavering commitment...”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Quality Forum (NQF) today announced its new board of directors, including new chair, Susan Frampton, PhD, FPCC, President of Planetree International, and vice chair, Andrew Bindman, MD, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals. In addition, five new at-large directors have joined the board along with three federal government representatives, who will serve as non-voting members.
The diverse multistakeholder representation on NQF’s board of directors has been foundational since NQF’s inception as a consensus-based entity in 1999. This broad and diverse representation is central to what has allowed NQF to remain a trusted convener of stakeholders from across the healthcare ecosystem, helping to drive consensus on some of healthcare’s most contentious issues. Consistent with NQF’s decades-long history, NQF’s board comprises a majority of members from consumer and purchaser organizations.
“This is an exciting moment for NQF created by our newly announced partnership with the Joint Commission and leveraging our complementary strengths and commitment to making healthcare better, safer, more affordable and more equitable,” said Dana Gelb Safran, ScD, President & CEO, NQF. “As NQF continues our work to advance next generation measures and methods that are low burden and high impact, it’s vital that we partner with a board that is dedicated, shares our vision and helps us see our blind spots. Each individual in this esteemed group of new and returning board members brings a proven track record and unwavering commitment to these goals.”
NQF and The Joint Commission recently announced their strategic affiliation, a move purposefully designed to improve quality, safety, equity, and affordability for all people. Under this partnership, NQF joins the Joint Commission enterprise while maintaining its independent convening processes and board.
Following is a complete list of NQF board members. Asterisks denote new board members.
• Susan Frampton, PhD, FPCC, President, Planetree International (Chair)
• Andrew Bindman, MD, Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer, Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc., and Hospitals (Vice Chair)
• Emily Aaronson,* Chief Quality Officer, Walmart Health and Wellness
• Leah Binder, MA, MGA, President & CEO, The Leapfrog Group
• Andrew Dreyfus,* former President and CEO, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (BCBSMA)
• Kate Goodrich,* MD, MHS, Chief Medical Officer, Humana
• Garth Graham, Director and Global Head, Healthcare and Public Health, Google/YouTube
• Frederick Isasi,* JD, MPH, Executive Director, Families USA
• Tochi Iroku-Malize, MD, MPH, MBA, FAAFP, SFHM, Senior Vice President, Family Medicine, Northwell Health, 2023 President and 2024 Board Chair, American Academy of Family Physicians
• Suzanne Miyamoto, PhD, RN, FAAN, CEO, American Academy of Nursing
• Jonathan B. Perlin,* MD, PhD, MSHA, MACP, FACMI, President and CEO, The Joint Commission
• Shannon Phillips, MD, MPH, Chief Health Officer, Joyous
• Jamila K. Taylor, PhD, MPA, President and CEO, National WIC Association
• Henry H. Ting, MD, MBA, Senior Vice President & Chief Health & Wellness Officer, Delta Air Lines
• Robert Valdez, PhD, MSHA, Director, Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ), U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
• Dora Hughes,* MD, MPH, Acting Chief Medical Officer and Acting Director, Center for Clinical Standards and Quality, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)
• Reena DuSeja,* MD, MS, Senior Advisor, Veterans Health Administration (VHA), U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
• Dana Gelb Safran, ScD, President & CEO, NQF (Ex-Officio)
About National Quality Forum
The National Quality Forum (NQF) is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan, membership-based organization that works to improve healthcare outcomes, safety, equity, and affordability. Our unique role is to bring all voices to our table to forge multistakeholder consensus on quality measurement and improvement standards and practices that achieve measurable health improvements for all. NQF is a proud affiliate of The Joint Commission. Learn more at www.qualityforum.org.
