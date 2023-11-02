Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,796 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,568 in the last 365 days.

Charlotte-Based Brand, ISI® Elite Training Celebrates Remarkable Milestones

ISI Elite Training

CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ISI® Elite Training, a leading boutique fitness and wellness franchise, is thrilled to announce two significant milestones in its rapid growth journey. As of today, ISI® Elite Training has successfully awarded over 100 units across 15 states, highlighting the success and demand for its proven training model. Additionally, the company has reached an impressive milestone of 10,000 members within just three years of franchising.

Founder and CEO Adam Rice expressed his excitement regarding these achievements, stating, "Reaching 100 units in this short of a time is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our franchisee partners and headquarters team. We are proud to have made such a positive impact on the lives of so many individuals across the country, helping them achieve their fitness goals and live healthier, happier lives."

COO Amanda Hall also shared her enthusiasm about the company's rapid growth, saying, "The exponential growth and the achievement we’ve experienced is remarkable. Our franchise partners have been instrumental in expanding our reach and delivering exceptional results to our members. We are confident that we will continue to thrive and positively impact more lives in the years to come."

ISI® Elite Training's success can be attributed to its passionate franchise partners and coaches who provide personalized guidance to members. The franchise's commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences has played a pivotal role in creating a loyal and rapidly growing community.

ISI® Elite Training is forecasted to be at 225 territories awarded, 20 states, 100 doors opened, and over 30,000 members by the end of 2024! They are poised for continued success and are actively seeking new franchisees to join its network of fitness and wellness enthusiasts. For more information on franchise opportunities, please visit www.isifranchise.com.

###

Matt Coffey
ISI® Elite Training
matt.coffey@isielitetraining.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Charlotte-Based Brand, ISI® Elite Training Celebrates Remarkable Milestones

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more