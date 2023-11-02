EdTech Chronicle Announces Inaugural “Bestie” Awards Open Nov. 6
ETC will select winners for the inaugural “Best in Education” Awards in more than 40 categories recognizing people, deals, and work in education and edtech.
Teaching and learning are human, they are about people, so we are focused on the people, decisions, and deals that drive education today.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EdTech Chronicle (ETC), a rapidly growing publication covering education and education technology, announced today that it will host an award program – The Best in Education Awards – for a variety of education and education marketplace categories.
— Derek Newton
Unlike other education award and recognition programs, the Bestie awards will emphasize people and actions in education over product and service offerings – including an exclusive focus on M&A deals and finance leaders. The one exception to product categories is to recognize the Best Product Supporting Academic Integrity.
“Teaching and learning are human, they are about people,” said Derek Newton, editor and publisher of ETC. “We did not want to get into the game of parsing products and instead, have chosen to focus on the people, decisions, and deals that drive education today. We want to spotlight good work and great leaders as well as illuminate the gears and levers that help make, deliver and adapt good education practices and products. We hope our awards are different, that they carry a unique meaning and value.”
Nominations for the inaugural Besties will open November 6, 2023 and close January 15, 2024, and focus on education and edtech activities that took place in 2023. Information about entry procedures and cost are available now at edtechchronicle.com/awards. The official entry form opens on November 6.
The inaugural Bestie categories are:
Best BIG M&A Deal OVER $20M
Best M&A Deal UNDER $20M
Best Deal or Partnership
Best Early Funding Deal
Best Late or Midterm Funding Deal
Best Education Angel Investor
Best Education Investor, Non-Angel
Best Education Investment Firm or Supporting Service Firm
Best Founder for a Company Launched in 2023
Best Product Supporting Academic Integrity
Best Education CEO
Best C-Level Education Executive, Not CEO
Best Higher Ed M&A Deal
Best K12 M&A Deal
Best CTE/Workforce Ed Deal
Best Pre-K or Early Education Deal
Best K12 Product Launch
Best Education Accelerator, Incubator or Studio
Best Press Release or Press Announcement
Best Opinion or Commentary article
Best Webinar or In-Person Panel
Best K12 Podcast Series
Best HE Podcast Series
Best Training/Workforce Podcast Series
Best K12 Podcast Episode
Best HE Podcast Episode
Best HE Publication or Digital News Site
Best K12 Publication or Digital News Site
Best K12/HE Journalist or Writer
Best Blog or Newsletter by an Individual in K12
Best Blog or Newsletter by an Individual in HE
Best Corporate Blog in Education
Best Education Conference in HE
Best Education Conference in K12
Best Education Book
Best C-Level Officer in Education/EdTech
Best Leader of an Academic Institution
Education/EdTech Company of the Year
Education/EdTech Person of the Year
Best Education/EdTech Rising Star
Best Reported Article About Education Business
Best Reported Article about Education Issues
Best Education Service Firm or Company
Editor’s Choice
“I am confident that these categories fill in many gaps in recognizing and rewarding the people and activities that make modern education happen,” Newton said. “We want these awards to recognize serious people and serious contributions, but be fun at the same time,” he said.
Newton has been an education writer for nearly a decade. He is a contributor at Forbes and his writing has been published in The Washington Post, The Atlantic, USA Today and many others. He has owned and published ETC since 2015.
# # #
For more information, e-mail admin@edtechchronicle.com or visit: https://edtechchronicle.com/
EdTech Chronicle
ETC
editor@edtechchronicle.com