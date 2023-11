EdTech Chronicle Announces Inaugural “Bestie” Awards Open Nov. 6

2023 Bestie Awards

ETC will select winners for the inaugural “Best in Education” Awards in more than 40 categories recognizing people, deals, and work in education and edtech.

Teaching and learning are human, they are about people, so we are focused on the people, decisions, and deals that drive education today.” — Derek Newton

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- EdTech Chronicle (ETC), a rapidly growing publication covering education and education technology, announced today that it will host an award program – The Best in Education Awards – for a variety of education and education marketplace categories.Unlike other education award and recognition programs, the Bestie awards will emphasize people and actions in education over product and service offerings – including an exclusive focus on M&A deals and finance leaders. The one exception to product categories is to recognize the Best Product Supporting Academic Integrity.“Teaching and learning are human, they are about people,” said Derek Newton, editor and publisher of ETC. “We did not want to get into the game of parsing products and instead, have chosen to focus on the people, decisions, and deals that drive education today. We want to spotlight good work and great leaders as well as illuminate the gears and levers that help make, deliver and adapt good education practices and products. We hope our awards are different, that they carry a unique meaning and value.”Nominations for the inaugural Besties will open November 6, 2023 and close January 15, 2024, and focus on education and edtech activities that took place in 2023. Information about entry procedures and cost are available now at edtechchronicle.com/awards . The official entry form opens on November 6.The inaugural Bestie categories are:Best BIG M&A Deal OVER $20MBest M&A Deal UNDER $20MBest Deal or PartnershipBest Early Funding DealBest Late or Midterm Funding DealBest Education Angel InvestorBest Education Investor, Non-AngelBest Education Investment Firm or Supporting Service FirmBest Founder for a Company Launched in 2023Best Product Supporting Academic IntegrityBest Education CEOBest C-Level Education Executive, Not CEOBest Higher Ed M&A DealBest K12 M&A DealBest CTE/Workforce Ed DealBest Pre-K or Early Education DealBest K12 Product LaunchBest Education Accelerator, Incubator or StudioBest Press Release or Press AnnouncementBest Opinion or Commentary articleBest Webinar or In-Person PanelBest K12 Podcast SeriesBest HE Podcast SeriesBest Training/Workforce Podcast SeriesBest K12 Podcast EpisodeBest HE Podcast EpisodeBest HE Publication or Digital News SiteBest K12 Publication or Digital News SiteBest K12/HE Journalist or WriterBest Blog or Newsletter by an Individual in K12Best Blog or Newsletter by an Individual in HEBest Corporate Blog in EducationBest Education Conference in HEBest Education Conference in K12Best Education BookBest C-Level Officer in Education/EdTechBest Leader of an Academic InstitutionEducation/EdTech Company of the YearEducation/EdTech Person of the YearBest Education/EdTech Rising StarBest Reported Article About Education BusinessBest Reported Article about Education IssuesBest Education Service Firm or CompanyEditor’s Choice“I am confident that these categories fill in many gaps in recognizing and rewarding the people and activities that make modern education happen,” Newton said. “We want these awards to recognize serious people and serious contributions, but be fun at the same time,” he said.Newton has been an education writer for nearly a decade. He is a contributor at Forbes and his writing has been published in The Washington Post, The Atlantic, USA Today and many others. He has owned and published ETC since 2015.# # #For more information, e-mail admin@edtechchronicle.com or visit: https://edtechchronicle.com/