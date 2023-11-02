Georgia Manufacturing Alliance CEO Jason Moss again named to Georgia Trend Magazine’s Top 500 Most Influential Leaders
Moss named to this prestigious list for supporting and developing state’s manufacturing community
Since 2008, we have been helping support Georgia manufacturers by providing events in which leaders build relationships, develop their networks, and learn best practices.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the second consecutive year, Georgia Manufacturing Alliance (GMA) CEO Jason Moss has been named to Georgia Trend Magazine’s Top 500 Most Influential Leaders. This honor is bestowed upon leaders in Georgia who consistently drive the state’s successful economy to new heights, year after year.
— Jason Moss, CEO Georgia Manufacturing Alliance
“I am both humbled and honored to receive this distinction for the second straight year,” Moss said, adding that, “Manufacturing is a powerful force that helps drive Georgia’s economy, with more than thirty-five billion dollars in manufactured goods exported last year. These companies also employ about four hundred thousand people statewide. I am passionate about growing this sector in our great state.”
Georgia is an attractive home for manufacturers for several reasons. First, a strong workforce is available to companies looking for a place to locate. The government is pro-business, and the state offers strong logistical capabilities with the highways, the port and the airport.
“Since 2008, we have been helping support Georgia manufacturers by providing events in which leaders build relationships and develop their networks, while learning best practices from others in the community. We don’t get involved in politics or certification programs. We’ve found it is more productive to focus on building a diverse community of people that enjoys investing in personal and professional growth.”
Moss understands these attractions, and he understands the fierce competition between states to draw manufacturers. He recognized years ago the importance of a concentrated effort to attract manufacturing companies, as well as a focused effort to strengthen the leadership of those companies that have already chosen Georgia as their home. By offering education, plant tours, conferences and networking opportunities, GMA has emerged as a key reason that manufacturing in Georgia is strong and growing stronger.
About Georgia Trend Magazine
Georgia Trend, the magazine of Georgia business, politics and economic development since 1985, is the only statewide business publication in the market. Georgia Trend is published once a month with two extra issues: Business Georgia and Small Business Guide. It is delivered to more than 50,000 subscribers and has become indispensable to the leaders that shape the state of Georgia. To learn more about the magazine, visit www.georgiatrend.com.
About Georgia Manufacturing Alliance (GMA):
GMA is a membership-based industry organization founded in 2008 to support Georgia’s manufacturing community. GMA provides monthly plant tours, educational sessions, tradeshows, and unique networking opportunities designed to help make profitable business connections for its members. To learn more about the organization, membership, and upcoming events, visit the GMA website at www.GeorgiaManufacturingAlliance.com.
Kandy Moss
Georgia Manufacturing Alliance
+1 770-338-0051
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Georgia Trend Magazine named Moss to TOP 500 for second consecutive year.