Thomson Reuters Unveils Transformative Generative AI Strategy

According to a new press release, Thomson Reuters has unveiled a comprehensive generative AI strategy to revolutionize the professional landscape. The global content and technology company is committing over $100 million annually to generative AI, aiming to integrate AI skills into its products and upskill its 26,000-strong global workforce. The company plans to leverage a […]

