What Is Data Architecture? Components and Uses

Data Architecture describes the infrastructure that connects a Business Strategy and Data Strategy with technical execution. Ideally, Data Architecture happens within a systematic framework, providing a foundation for people and systems to work with data.

Three types of components underlie the architecture infrastructure and connect to drive insights, make data-driven decisions, and manage risk. They include:

Outcomes: Models, definitions, and data flows, depicted at various levels, usually referred to as “architecture artifacts”

The forms, deploys, and fulfills of the architecture intentions Behaviors: Collaborations, mindsets, and skills impacting business teams, roles, and enterprise architecture

Specific examples of each Data Architecture element type are in the “Example of Data Architecture Components” section below.

With the demand for insights from streaming data, many Data Architecture foundations face the need for modernization, primarily to support sales, purchases, and business intelligence (BI). As new technologies and data formats become available and data speed and ingestion grow, Data Architecture will continue to evolve and change in organizations.

Data Architecture Defined

Other definitions of Data Architecture highlight its structure around data flow, noting that it is a set of rules, policies, and models that determine what kind of data gets collected and how it gets used, processed, and stored within a database system.

The Harvard Business Review highlights that Data Architecture covers how data gets from production to consumption and all data activities, including those in between, such as transformation or storage.

Data requirements and standardization also play a central role when identifying whether something is a Data Architecture. DAMA DMBoK states that the specifications used to describe an existing state, define data requirements, guide data integration, and control data assets as put forth in a Data Strategy form a Data Architecture.

Expressing Data Architecture relies on a common vocabulary describing integrated requirements, ensuring data assets are stored, arranged, managed, and used to support strategy. This shared vocabulary ensures Data Architecture produces accessible data for systems and teams across an organization.

Examples of Data Architecture Components

This section uses examples to expand on the three different Data Architecture components mentioned at the beginning of this article.

Outcomes: As mentioned above, data architecture outcomes consist of models, definitions, and data flows depicted at various levels, usually called architecture artifacts. For example:

The enterprise data model (EDM): The EDM connects other modeling components to show a holistic and consistent data view throughout the organization. Through the EDM conceptual models showing business requirements map to physical models, the technical blueprints show where systems need to integrate.

Activities: Data Architecture activities form, deploy, and fulfill architecture intentions. Here is a list of some more modern activities used as examples:

Migrating to the cloud: By migrating to the cloud, organizations can outsource computation, storage, security, maintenance, and management resources. By freeing up these resources, organizations can have more power to compute data and save costs on data storage for insights. Consequently, companies will implement cloud deployments to update their data architectures according to their business and data strategies.

Behaviors: To recap, behaviors comprise collaborations, mindsets, and skills impacting business divisions and enterprise architecture. Find some examples of Data Architecture behaviors below:

A Data Quality (DQ) mindset: Data architecture relies on people having a Data Quality mindset to get excellent and accurate insights. Additionally, good DQ practices inform accurate data architecture models and schemas that lead to more effective and efficient use of technology. Focusing on Data Quality fosters better business and IT working relationships, which improves data architecture.

Data Architecture translates shared metadata to data models. Business and IT communicate about metadata and use automation to create, update, and maintain metadata to align with Data Architecture’s data models.

Data Architecture Patterns

Businesses choose technologies based on commonly available Data Architecture patterns according to their strategies. These forms sort themselves into two architectural types: centralized and distributed architectures.

Centralized data architectures: Centralized data architectures organize data storage in one repository and have one view of the business data across functions. Data Architecture patterns for this type include:

Data Warehouse: A data warehouse comprises a single repository for all information and remains attractive because it organizes information in a single schema for quick access.

Distributed data architectures: Distributed data architectures lead to a single view but use multiple platforms and processes to store and compute data. Businesses like distributed data architectures for flexibility, domain adherence, and sharing capabilities. Distributed architectures generally contain at least one or more of the following technical designs:

Data Lakehouse: The data lakehouse, a term coined by Databricks, combines the data architectures of a data lake and a data warehouse.

Common Use Cases

Data Architecture meets many use cases, and some examples are provided below:

Engaging in DataOps: Engaging in DataOps monitors and improves enterprise data flow, creates predictable business and data services, and makes existing data architecture components adaptable.

Roles and Responsibilities

While a data architect plays the most prominent role in developing, updating, and maintaining an organization’s Data Architecture, everyone participates in data architecture. For example, a worker locking a data device from unauthorized access makes the data infrastructure less risky, supporting the business strategy.

Each person engages with Data Architecture differently, depending on their position. Example roles are described below:

Data architects: The data architect provides clear specifications, models, and definitions, connecting the business with its data. This role has expanded, requiring business understanding when proposing a technical implementation.

Why Is Data Architecture Important?

A good Data Architecture prevents a data user from spending more time extracting and organizing data than analyzing it. Data Architecture makes technologies and tools more valuable to an organization through its standardization.

Its benefits include:

Preparing organizations to evolve quickly through a modular approach

Facilitating alignment of IT and business systems

Managing complex data and information delivery throughout the enterprise

Delivering insights into new business activities

Managing risks from security breaches

Image used under license from Shutterstock.com