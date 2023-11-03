Sri Lanka Anticipates Diwali Season Travel Boom with New Visa-Free Policy for Indian Tourists
Celebrate a truly special Diwali in Sri Lanka, this year!COLOMBO, SRI LANKA, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As one of the most popular festivals celebrated by the Hindu population around the world, especially in India, Diwali is an occasion for families and friends to come together to celebrate new beginnings. The festival of lights is marked by months of hectic and joyous preparations, but it is also a time for making travel plans, with many looking to get away for a few days around the Diwali period to rest and rejuvenate while experiencing new adventures.
The trend of international travel during Diwali has gained momentum in India, with Sri Lanka emerging as a top destination, especially with the recent introduction of a visa-free policy for India and six other countries. From November 10th – 20th, embark on a unique Diwali journey and celebrate the festival in grand style with exceptional rates and exclusive deals, with curated menus, and a chance to immerse yourself in local Diwali customs and traditions, all while feeling at home away from home at our exquisite properties, including Cinnamon Bentota Beach, Cinnamon Bey Beruwala, Hikka Tranz by Cinnamon, and Trinco Blu by Cinnamon. These fantastic offers are available to you when you book directly through www.cinnamonhotels.com. Sri Lanka, renowned for its breathtaking locations, stunning properties, and culinary delights that resonate with Indian palates, extends a warm invitation to Indian travellers to come celebrate an unforgettable Diwali in Sri Lanka with a range of exclusive offers that are accessible when you book directly, before 9th November 2023.
In addition to the Diwali offers, guests can also enjoy the ‘Book Direct’ benefits offered via the brand website, along with an additional book direct discount on the best rate available. In addition, they can choose two extra benefits per room out of five options, including free dinner for couples or families, a complimentary stay for a child, a round of complimentary drinks, and a choice between a nature walk or a marine mammal safari, among other exciting offers. These benefits are available at all eight of our properties, catering to families, couples, and groups.
Easily accessible from major Indian cities such as Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, and New Delhi, Sri Lanka is well-connected with numerous flight options from various airlines. Explore the diverse tapestry of experiences and enchanting sights that Sri Lanka has to offer and let Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts be your gateway to a uniquely memorable Diwali celebration. Join us and make this Diwali a one-of-a-kind experience to cherish.
