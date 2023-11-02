Aero Systems West and Elistair Forge Strategic Partnership to Elevate Unmanned Aerial Operations

Aero Systems West HLM Quad with Elistair SAFE-T 2 Tether at CUAV 23 Aero Systems West US Based Drone Manufacturing Company Elistair SAFE-T 2 Tether Station on ASW HLM Octo

Aero Systems West and Elistair Partner for Unmatched UAV Mission Flexibility and Persistence. Discover the Future of Heavy Lift Aerial Operations.

SAN MARTIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aero Systems West (ASW) and Elistair are thrilled to announce a dynamic partnership that is set to redefine the landscape of aerial operations. The collaboration combines ASW's industry-leading drones with Elistair's cutting-edge tethered drone technology, enabling users to achieve extended endurance and heightened situational awareness for a myriad of applications.

Elistair, founded in 2014 by Guilhem de Marliave and Timothée Penet, has a remarkable history of achievements in the world of tethered drones. The company pioneered tethered drone stations, offering unprecedented flight durations and surveillance capabilities. Notably, Elistair's systems have been adopted by renowned organizations, including the US Army, Paris Police, and the United Nations World Food Program.

This partnership between ASW and Elistair is a strategic alignment designed to meet the growing demand for persistent aerial operations across various applications, including security, defense, and public event applications. By tethering ASW's drones to Elistair's advanced Safe-T stations, clients can benefit from uninterrupted, all-encompassing, day-and-night surveillance with exceptional coverage ranging up to 10km. This innovation not only enhances operational efficiency but also helps operators make informed decisions in high-pressure situations.

Elistair's tethering technology, including the Safe-T 2 station, perfectly complements ASW's drone lineup, offering seamless compatibility across the entire range. These tethered drone systems provide uninterrupted and sustained aerial surveillance with exceptional coverage reaching up to 10km. ASW's drones, when tethered to Elistair stations, can deliver actionable intelligence in high-pressure environments, making them an invaluable asset for a wide range of missions.

The ASW and Elistair partnership marries the adaptability of ASW's drones with the persistence of Elistair's tethering stations, offering a comprehensive and reliable solution for clients looking to address a wide array of mission requirements. Whether it's continuous overwatch during a sporting event, monitoring crowd safety, or safeguarding critical infrastructure, this partnership ensures that our clients have the tools they need to succeed.

Furthermore, Elistair's cutting-edge technology, featured in the Safe-T 2 station, offers powerful, advanced, and adaptable tethering solutions. With a micro-tether capable of operating at an altitude of up to 100m, the Safe-T 2 ensures unlimited power for prolonged overwatch missions. It is no surprise that Elistair's products are already deployed in over 70 countries, catering to the world's most demanding security and defense operations.

About Aero Systems West

Aero Systems West, a pioneer in the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAS) industry, is renowned for its commitment to innovation, reliability, and excellence. By partnering with Elistair, ASW is taking another bold step in bringing superior solutions to the growing surveillance and security market. Learn more about US-manufacturer and explore heavy lift drone models.

About Elistair

The “Tethered Drone Company”: Elistair is the leading manufacturer of tethered drone systems for persistent surveillance and tactical communications. The company’s products are used and deployed by armed forces, law enforcement, civil security and private security in over 70 countries for event protection, perimeter surveillance, border protection and pop-up communications. Elistair offices are in France, and in the United States in North Carolina.