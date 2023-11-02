Submit Release
City Employees Charging E-bikes with Flower Turbines Systems

The city of Rotterdam made Flower Turbines’ Charging Stations available for its employees at one of their facilities to be able to charge their e-bikes.

ZOETERMEER, NETHERLANDS, November 2, 2023 -- The city of Rotterdam made Flower Turbines' wind/solar off-grid Charging Stations available for its employees at one of their facilities to be able to charge their e-bikes.

The Charging Station is used to generate energy off-grid with wind, solar, and a battery to charge small mobility and electronic devices. They are quiet, bird-friendly, safe, and durable. More information on the charging stations is available at https://www.flowerturbines.com/chargingstations
View the video here: https://vimeo.com/516976674?share=copy

Flower Turbines makes beautiful and technologically advanced small wind turbines. It also provides on-grid and solar-only charging stations, along with three sizes of beautiful wind turbines.

Flower Turbines BV, the EU branch of the company, won the Dutch government sustainability award in two separate years for this product.
Flower Turbines Inc. is accepting investments at www.startengine.com/offering/flowerturbines

Disclaimer: Investors should read the Offering Circular and Risks related to this offering before investing. This Reg A+ offering is made available through StartEngine Primary, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. This investment is speculative, illiquid, and involves a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of the entire investment.

Flower Turbines Brand Video

