City Employees Charging E-bikes with Flower Turbines Systems

Wind and Solar E-bike Charging Poles Bouquet of Wind Tulip Turbines

The city of Rotterdam made Flower Turbines’ Charging Stations available for its employees at one of their facilities to be able to charge their e-bikes.

ZOETERMEER, NETHERLANDS, November 2, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The city of Rotterdam made Flower Turbines ' wind/solar off-grid Charging Stations available for its employees at one of their facilities to be able to charge their e-bikes.The Charging Station is used to generate energy off-grid with wind, solar, and a battery to charge small mobility and electronic devices. They are quiet, bird-friendly, safe, and durable. More information on the charging stations is available at https://www.flowerturbines.com/chargingstations View the video here: https://vimeo.com/516976674?share=copy Flower Turbines makes beautiful and technologically advanced small wind turbines. It also provides on-grid and solar-only charging stations, along with three sizes of beautiful wind turbines. Flower Turbines BV, the EU branch of the company, won the Dutch government sustainability award in two separate years for this product.

Flower Turbines Brand Video