Governor's Office Comment on Three Judge Panel Ruling on Unconstitutional Appointments Bill

NORTH CAROLINA, November 1 - RALEIGH: Today, Governor Cooper's spokesman Jordan Monaghan issued the following comment on the three judge panel's ruling in Wake County on the General Assembly's unconstitutional seizure of appointments to executive branch boards and commissions:

"These Judges followed clear constitutional law in their ruling on the Board of Transportation, the Economic Investment Committee and the Public Health Commission. We believe they are wrong on the Environmental Management Commission and the Coastal Resources Commission because the constitution is clear that the Governor must have a majority of members on these Commissions."

