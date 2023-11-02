Social Impact Visionary Eva Taylor Joins World Woman Foundation's Advisory Council

The World Woman Foundation is delighted to announce the appointment of Eva Taylor as a distinguished member of its Advisory Council.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The World Woman Foundation is delighted to announce the appointment of Eva Taylor as a distinguished member of its Advisory Council. With over 15 years of experience in creating and executing strategic programs that bridge the gap between brands, nonprofit organizations, and their stakeholders, Eva Taylor brings a wealth of knowledge and passion to the Council.

Eva Taylor has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to empowering employees to give back to their communities, exemplified by her instrumental role in creating the award-winning Hootsuite for Good program. As the Director of Social Impact at Hootsuite, a globally recognized social media management platform, Eva's impact has been exceptional. She also leads the HootGiving Program for Nonprofits, overseeing strategic partnerships, philanthropy, and disaster relief efforts.

Formerly serving as the Director of Global Social Marketing and Operations, Eva Taylor is deeply dedicated to collaborating with nonprofit organizations of all sizes. She firmly believes in the power of communication, storytelling, and social media to drive innovation and deliver meaningful change on a global scale.

In addition to her remarkable contributions to the field, Eva recently introduced "Uplift – A Week of Social Good," a free weeklong virtual event aimed at educating and empowering nonprofits on leveraging the power of social media to inspire change.Eva's exceptional commitment to social impact has earned her the well-deserved recognition as a "2022 Young Impact Leader" by Future of Good, an honor presented by RBC Future Launch.

Commenting on Eva Taylor's appointment, Rupa Dash, the Founder and CEO of World Woman Foundation, expressed her enthusiasm and shared, "We are thrilled to welcome Eva Taylor to our Advisory Council. Her wealth of experience and innovative approach to social impact align perfectly with our mission to empower women and promote positive change globally. Eva's dedication and commitment to philanthropy and her visionary thinking will undoubtedly enhance our ability to make a meaningful impact for women and girls in a bold new way."

Eva Taylor's appointment to the World Woman Foundation Advisory Council is a significant step forward in the organization's ongoing efforts to champion the rights and opportunities of women worldwide. Her expertise and dedication will be crucial in shaping the foundation's future initiatives.

