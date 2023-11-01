Submit Release
USMC Veteran Kate Monroe Releases The Race to Save America Book

Author Kate Monroe

The Race to Save America Cover

The Race to Save America Book is My Way Of Providing Guidance and Strong Strategies to Rebuild Our Nation”
— Kate Monroe
SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kate Monroe’s Race to Save America book was recently released for pre order. Monroe is the CEO of Vetcomm, a San Diego based non profit that focuses on streamlining the veteran benefits process. She was inspired to write this book while creating non partisan legislation to aid veterans that ended up being submitted.

The Race to Save America addresses numerous social and political issues that have led to a decline in the quality of life in America. Chapters range from homelessness to child trafficking and infrastructure. Each chapter has a summary overview and Kate’s solutions to addressing these issues.

Kate enlisted in the United States Marines and developed her love of country while serving. She founded Vetcomm as a way of helping veterans that have had issues drawing their disability benefits that they have earned. Vetcomm has been endorsed by numerous senior enlisted leaders, politicians and VA officials.

Kate has been featured on Fox, OAN, Newsbreak, KUSI and numerous media platforms nationwide as a global situational analyst.

The Race to Save America has both paperback and E-book editions and will be available at the website www.theracetosaveamerica.com

