The Restaurant Heroes announces strategic partnerships with MarketMan, StrideQ and In-House Delivery

The Restaurant Heroes helping save beloved restaurants in 70 US Markets

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA, USA, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Restaurant Heroes, a nationwide network of restaurant technology advisors, is proud to announce three new strategic partnerships with MarketMan, StrideQ and In-House Delivery all of which are leaders in the restaurant industry technology space.

MarketMan is a complete Restaurant Management System to simplify order management, eliminate waste and jump-start profitability. "MarketMan is delighted to join forces with The Restaurant Heroes, offering our cloud-based inventory and supplier management technology to restaurants through Heroes across America. Together, we aim to streamline back-of-house operations, including profit planning, order optimization, recipe costing, invoice scanning, vendor payments, and more,” said Matt Hardoon, VP, Sales and Partnerships at MarketMan.

The Restaurant Heroes, working in over 70 markets across the country, works with restauranteurs on implementing technological solutions to solve the age-old problems of rising costs and diminishing returns.

StrideQ recognized that the average restaurant misses 10-20 calls per day and that lost revenue adds up fast! StrideQ's automation technology; Call Conversion, Catering AI, and Missed Call Protection, prevents missed phone calls and automatically converts phone calls into online revenue. Jordan Vasquez, EVP, Sales & Business Development at Stride Q said, "StrideQ is excited to launch this partnership with The Restaurant Heroes. Together, we will help restaurants grow their revenue and reduce labor cost while providing an amazing off-premise customer experience. By joining forces with The Restaurant Heroes, StrideQ will drive more online orders, online reservations, catering orders, gift card sales (and more) for all restaurants that work with the Restaurant Heroes."

“I am pleased and grateful to have new partners working hand in glove with our licensees. We look forward to welcoming their leadership teams on to our live weekly webinars with our nationwide network of Restaurant Heroes this month, “said Charles Gerencser, Founder The Restaurant Heroes.

In-House Delivery offers Delivery Dispatch for restaurants an autonomous solution which sends orders on demand to the best available driver. Restaurants can choose to use their own drivers or access its nationwide network. With no commission, no setup fees, no contract. “In-House Delivery makes offering delivery profitable again for restaurants. We are excited to be partnering with The Restaurant Heroes to help bring our best-in-class restaurant technology to restaurants throughout the country" said Roger Avats the Founder and CEO of In-House Delivery.

Launched in August 2020, The Restaurant Heroes is a portfolio company of RELENTLESS Venture Studio.

